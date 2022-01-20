Ontario will begin lifting restrictions on COVID-19 on January 31st





The Ontario government is easing COVID-19 restrictions for some businesses including restaurants and gyms starting in late January. Starting at 12:01 on Monday, January 31, these settings will have a capacity limit of 50 percent, some of which were previously closed: Restaurants, bars and other food or beverage facilities without dance facilities.

Retailers (including grocery stores and pharmacies).

Shopping center.

Areas without spectators of sports and recreational fitness facilities, including gyms.

Cinemas.

Meeting and event spaces.

Recreational equipment and amusement parks, including water parks.

Museums, galleries, aquariums, zoos and similar attractions.

Casinos, bingo halls and other gaming facilities.

Religious services, rites or ceremonies. Moreover, the limits of social gatherings will increase to 10 people inside, 25 people outside. Events with spectators, such as sporting events, concerts or theaters will be limited to 500 people or 50 percent of reduced capacity, whichever is less, officials said. The story goes down the ad Read more: Ontario opened the restaurant’s 50% capacity restaurant starting Jan. 31, sources say Vaccination proof and other requirements like camouflage will continue to apply, the government said. The government also recently mandated that Ontarians should use the vaccination certificate certification that includes a scanable QR code, as older versions were susceptible to fraud. Asked by a reporter if the prime minister would update the vaccine certificate requirement to include three doses, as millions have recently received booster injections, Prime Minister Doug Ford said “it’s not okay at this point”. Earlier this month on Jan. 5, the province imposed additional restrictions on businesses amid an increase in Omicron cases. They included additional capacity restrictions, a ban on eating indoors, and the closure of several types of facilities, including gyms, cinemas, and museums. Trends 40 Ontario physicians are currently being investigated for COVID-19: College issues

Czech folk singer dies after being deliberately infected by COVID-19 The story goes down the ad In recent days, public health officials have noticed improving trends amid the Omicron wave. The evidence shows that the measures we have put in place to mitigate Omicron’s broadcast are working, said Prime Minister Doug Ford. “We can be sure that the worst is yet to come and that we are now able to carefully and gradually ease public health measures.”















Read more: 40 Ontario physicians are currently being investigated for COVID-19: College issues The province also said more easing of restrictions would occur nearly three weeks later. On Monday, February 21, the province is lifting more public health measures including: Limits of social gatherings increase to 25 people inside, 100 people outside.

Removal of capacity limits in indoor public premises where vaccination testing is required.

Allowing spectator capacity at sports events, concert venues and theaters with a capacity of 50 percent.

Restrictive capacity in most remaining indoor public spaces where vaccination certification is not required for the number of people who can walk two meters.

Religious services, rites or internal ceremonies limited in number that can maintain two meters of physical distance, without limit if proof of vaccination is required.

Increase internal capacity limits to 25 percent in the remaining high-risk settings where vaccination certification is required, including nightclubs, wedding receptions in meeting or dancing venues, and bathrooms and clubs of sex. Then, on Monday, March 14, Ontario said it plans to lift capacity limits on all indoor public facilities. However, the vaccination test will remain valid. The story goes down the ad It will also remove the remaining capacity limits for religious services, rites or ceremonies. Limits of social gatherings will also increase to 50 people indoors, and there are no restrictions on outdoor gatherings. In a plan for the reopening of the province releasing in october depending on public health trends and before the Omicron variant, the government had intended to remove all public health measures by the end of march, including camouflage, although recommendations for camouflage would have remained under certain conditions. View link » <br />

