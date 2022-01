One of Phillies’s international signatures is Ronald Acua Jr.’s cousin. – Phillies Nation

Phillies signs with Ronald Acuna Jr. cousin (John Adams / Icon Sportswire) In 51 career games against the Philadelphia Phillies, Ronald Acua Jr. played 11 times and an OPS 0.971. Given that the Atlanta Braves have Acua under contractual control even in the 2028 season, he could very well fall as one of Phillie’s biggest killers ever. While the Phillies are facing the prospect of playing Acua 19 times a year for at least another seven seasons, they also hope some of his family’s spells are hidden in their franchise. IN a presentation on MLB Pipeline PodcastPhillies’s international director of scouting, Sal Agostinelli, revealed that the latest international signer Aaron Escobar is Acua’s cousin. “We signed with Escobar. I think he will probably start small and end up in third or second grade. He is an extraordinary striker. He is Ronald Acua’s cousin… ” It is interesting when Jim Salisbury i NBC Sports Philadelphia reported for the first time that the Phillies had signed with Escobar, he was listed as a second base. Escobar was one of 10 international signings the Phillies reportedly made last weekend. Beyond being cousins ​​to one of the most talented players in the league, we still do not know much about Escobar. If he has 1/10 of the talent as his biggest cousin, he will soon become a prominent name in a desperate organization to find some hidden international jewels. Elsewhere in the Eastern National League, Elian Soto – who is Juan’s younger brother – refused the New York Mets to sign with the Washington Nationals. MORE FROM NATION PHILLIES Eternally grateful to Phillies fans, Roman Quinn is running fast again Jonathan Papelbon says the most talented team he played for was with the Phillies, not the Red Sox Top 6 Home Runs of Ryan Howards Career Charlie Manuel says Chase Utley and Jimmy Rollins should be Hall of Famers Chris Wheeler speaks in the Hall of Fame cases of Rolen, Rollins, Abreu and Schilling Ryan Howard became an MVP in Reading 2006 Ryan Howard and 2021 Bryce Harper: Two MVPs with fiery second parts The Phillies have few realistic options available in the center field Larry Bowa to Bobby Abreu: Finally, this guy should be in the Hall of Fame These 10 players have earned more money like the Phillies















