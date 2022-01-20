A Belgian-British pilot becomes the youngest woman to fly only around the worldExBulletin



Geert Vanden Wijngaert / AP

Nineteen-year-old pilot Zara Rutherford landed at an airport in western Belgium on Thursday, becoming the youngest woman to fly alone around the world as she closed the cycle five months after embarking on her record voyage.

Rutherford’s circumnavigation aboard its Shark UL aircraft lasted 155 days, two months longer than planned, thanks to bad weather and visa barriers. Along the way, she traversed vast expanses of the desert ocean and had to spend weeks in a small Siberian village. It also had to change course to avoid North Korean airspace and fires in California.

And, of course, she has posted it all on social media.

“It ‘s really crazy, I did not fully process it,” she told reporters after landing in Kortrijk.

Since its launch on August 18, Rutherford has traversed 28,000 nautical miles, stopping in 41 countries and five continents. It’s a journey that will put him in the Guinness Book of World Records, replacing American aviator Shaesta Waiz, who set the previous record in 2017 at the age of 30. Last year, Travis Ludlow from the UK set the overall record for the youngest aviator he has done just around sailing. at the age of 18 years.

For anyone thinking of a similar adventure, Rutherford, who met after landing by her Belgian mother and British father, both pilots themselves, had some simple but straightforward advice: “Go for it.”

“It takes a lot of time, patience, a lot of work, but it is incredible,” she said.

Celebrating with two weeks of sleep

Her brother was also there to meet her. And her mother, Beatrice, said the family would celebrate together, at least in the beginning. “I think Zara wants to celebrate by sleeping about two weeks,” she added.

Rutherford said sometimes she feared for her life, and other times she just wanted to be home with family.

Speaking to NPR from close to Prague on Tuesday shortly before her last matches, Rutherford said she was “really excited” to finally finish the trip. “It’s been a really hard five long months. I can’t wait to see my family again,” she said.

Rutherford used visual rules of flight throughout the trip, meaning that weather and visibility were limiting factors.

The clouds and sudden storms near the equator were disturbing, she told NPR. “In Singapore, I came very close to a lightning strike,” she said, adding that she also struggled with “heavy turbulence” in Alaska and Bulgaria.

Suddenly flying through California fires

One of the things she did not expect was the California fires. “I was flying together and then the smoke became very bad,” she told NPR. “I was at 10,000 feet at this point, just trying to climb it, but it was not working.”

“At one point, I just could not see anymore,” she said. “It got really turbulent.”

But there are at least as many fond memories, she told NPR. Siberia, for example. “It’s very distant and I’ll probably not be able to see it for the rest of my life,” she said.

“Alaska was also wonderful. Taiwan was wonderful. Another highlight was Saudi Arabia, I mean, just stunning scenery. Really polite people too,” she said.

Rutherford says growing up, she has seen few women in aviation and computer engineering. Her next mission is to change that.

“Basically my dream is that in the future, if a girl wants to go to aviation or wants to go to engineering, it’s not special,” she said. “He’s just like, ‘oh, well, like another person doing a good thing with his life.’ But it does not matter what gender they are.”