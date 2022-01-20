International
CIA Report: No evidence linking Havana Syndrome to a foreign country
A CIA investigation has found no evidence that a foreign country was responsible for the mysterious diseases suffered by hundreds of American diplomats and intelligence officials in many countries in recent years.
According to an interim report by the espionage agency, most illnesses appear to be related to previously undiagnosed medical conditions or stress.
However, the CIA said it was still investigating about two dozen unexplained cases, which were first reported by officials at the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in 2016.
“Some of our most difficult cases remain unresolved,” said a CIA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity. “So far we have not found evidence of involvement of state actors in any incident.”
The official added that the CIA “has not ruled out the actions of a foreign actor.”
Affected people have described suffering from a sudden onset of illnesses that include debilitating headaches, tinnitus, and balance problems.
“While we have reached some important temporary findings, we are not finished,” CIA Director William Burns said in a statement. “We will continue the mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those in need.”
Those affected call for further studies
Meanwhile, some of those who have suffered from the disease said there are still many unanswered questions.
“I will call for continued perseverance and patience,” said Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer who suffered from a crippling headache during a trip to Moscow in 2017.
“These are my colleagues, who I know have suffered permanent injuries,” said Polymeropoulos, who retired due to persistent migraine.
Senator Mark Warner, the Virginia Democrat who chairs the Senate Intelligence Committee, said, “there is no doubt that members of the intelligence workforce have suffered from conditions that require medical responses.”
He said the committee “will continue to push for a response on a bipartisan basis.”
The Advocacy Group for Havana Syndrome Victims said in a statement that the CIA report “should not be the final word on the matter.”
“The newly published CIA report may be labeled ‘temporary’ and may leave the door open for an alternative explanation in some cases, but for many dedicated public servants, their families and their colleagues, it has a ring. final and denial, “the statement said.
Some of those affected said they felt not enough was being done to help them during the Trump administration. Many were encouraged by last year’s efforts by the Biden administration, which has stepped up efforts to find out what was causing the diseases.
As of 2016, several dozen cases were reported by U.S. officials, mostly in Cuba and China. But as the issue received more attention and remained unexplained, the U.S. government encouraged workers to report if they had symptoms.
Over the past two years, the number of reported cases has increased dramatically. The CIA and other government agencies have never provided specific figures, but some reports now put the number at up to 1,000.
The causes are found in most, but not all cases
The CIA found that most of the symptoms could be attributed to diseases that had not been previously diagnosed. Some may be related to stress or environmental factors, the report said.
But there are still unresolved cases.
“We have narrowed the cases to a subgroup that remains unexplained,” said the CIA official.
Some former CIA officers and diplomats believe Russia is likely to be held responsible, a charge Russia has denied.
In the 1970s and 1980s, the U.S. government regularly complained that the Soviet Union was emitting microwave radiation at the U.S. Embassy in Moscow in an attempt to gain intelligence.
Microwave radiation has been suspected in recent cases. The National Academy of Sciences, in a December 2020 report commissioned by the State Department, found that microwave radiation was the “most plausible” cause of disease, but warned it could not reach a definitive conclusion.
President Biden signed a law last year that compensates Havana Syndrome victims and calls for a payment plan to be established by April. The CIA report raises questions about who can now qualify for a payment.
Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
