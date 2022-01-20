International
COVID-19 in Quebec: What you need to know Thursday
- On Thursday, Quebec reported 3,411 people in hospital (down 14 from the day before), including 285 in intensive care (unchanged).
- The province reported 6,528 new cases of COVID-19 and 98 deaths.
- Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 818,947 confirmed cases and 12,639 people have died.
- The province also reported on Thursday a total of 16,801,574 doses of administered COVID-19 vaccine, including 104,205 in the last 24 hours.
- 90 percent of the qualified population in the province (ages five and up) received one dose of the vaccine, 82 percent received two doses and 36 percent received three doses.
New cases are those reported only to the Quebec government. They are believed to be an underrepresentation of virus spread, given the limited availability of PCR tests and the use of home testing kits.
Prime Minister Franois Legault will give an update on the epidemiological situation of the province at 14:00 today.
He will be accompanied by Minister of Health Christian Dub and Interim Director of Public Health Dr. Luc Boileau. You can follow the press conference here.
The announcement comes as the provincial anti-fraud committee, UPAC, cracks down on vaccine passport fraud carried out by public officials responsible for administering COVID-19 vaccines to the public.
Told by Quebec Minister of Public Safety Genevive GuilbaultAll one breakfastthat 150 cases are under investigation, including 30 involving bribery and attempted fraud. A single case may be related to several persons and fake vaccine passports.
“[Those committing fraud should know that] at any time, the fake passport can be deactivated, “she said.” They will have lost their money and may have unfavorable penalties … imprisonment, fines. “
In a press release Wednesday, UPAC said it wanted to keep more details about the investigation confidential to avoid obstruction.
From next Monday, the vaccination passport requirement will also apply to stores.
Hospitalization projections
According to the Quebec health care research institute, INESSS, Quebec hospital occupancy rates for patients with COVID-19 are expected to decrease over the next two weeks.
Quebec reported 352 new admissions to COVID-19 hospitals on Wednesday. Data released by INESSS today show that the number is expected to drop to 200 per day by the end of January.
The projections are based on data collected through January 17, which does not take into account recent changes in health measures and the return to direct lessons in schools.
The number of new hospitalizations in the week of January 8-14 shows that the situation seems to have stabilized compared to last week, although it remains high in 2000.
The INESSS projection suggests that about 11 percent of COVID-19 patients in the hospital may require a transfer to intensive care. The data show that intensive care units should expect to dedicate 300 beds to COVID-19 patients.
According to INESSS, the number of beds occupied due to COVID-19 infections will be reduced slightly to 3,000 still well above the level 4 alert of the Ministry of Health, which has made it necessary to cancel all admissions, except the most urgent ones. for surgery and other procedures, among other emergency measures. .
Blast in the September long-term care home
A long-term care home in September is facing a major COVID-19 outbreak.
Among the residents and staff of Btisseurs de Sept-les, 40 people have been infected with the virus, although most have no symptoms, according to residence managers.
In a message posted on the residence’s Facebook page on Wednesday, representatives confirmed that 12 of the 40 cases involved staff.
Kristel Louboutin, vice president of sales, marketing and communications at the mansion, says all affected residents are in the intermediate resource sector and not in the nursing home.
The main stories of COVID-19
What are the symptoms of COVID-19?
- Ethe.
- New or worsening cough.
- Difficulty breathing.
- Sudden loss of smell without a stuffy nose.
- Gastrointestinal issues (such as nausea, diarrhea, vomiting).
- Sore throat
- General muscle pain.
- Headache.
- Fatigue.
- Loss of appetite.
If you think you may have COVID-19, the government asks you to call 18776444545 to schedule an appointment at a screening clinic.
To book an appointment for a COVID-19 vaccine, you can go to the online portal quebec.ca/covidvaccine. You can also call 1-877-644-4545.
You can find information on COVID-19 in the provincehereand information on the situation in Montrealhere.
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/montreal/covid-19-quebec-jan-20-1.6321286
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
