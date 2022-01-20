Police shoot, kill the armed suspect outside the international terminal of San Francisco airport; The bullet hits Bystander – CBS San Francisco





SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) Police officers shot and killed an armed suspect Thursday morning outside the San Francisco International Airport International Terminal near the entrance to BART station. A passer-by was injured by ricochet shooting by a bullet and was taken to hospital. READ MORE: COVID cases in San Francisco are falling steadily behind Omicron Peak Airport spokesman Doug Yakel told KPIX 5 that police responded around 7:30 a.m. to reports of an individual displaying threatening behavior at the BART station entrance to the international terminal. Police later confirmed they had received multiple calls to 911 reporting a suspicious individual at the San Francisco International Airport International Terminal. SFPD officers responded and the individual waved two firearms, at which time officers attempted to escalate the situation. That included trying to use non-lethal measures, said SFO spokesman Doug Yakel. Officers opened fire after the individual advanced in a threatening manner toward officers, Yakel said. Police officers offered help to the man and called doctors, but he lost his life after receiving injuries and was found dead at the scene. A homeless person was hit by a bullet in the leg and taken to hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. No individual has been identified by the authorities. READ MORE: 15-year-old charged with BB gun brand, bringing it to high campus in Berkeley Yakel said an employee of the Transportation Safety Administration initially noticed the person acting suspiciously and notified authorities. It really started with a TSA employee noticing an individual displaying disturbing behavior, and we always preach the mantra: If you see something, say something to report suspicious behavior, Yakel said. That TSA officer did exactly what we expected him to do, reported some behaviors that did not look right, and got the right resources there to address the situation. Since then, the SFO BART station has reopened following the closure of the station during the incident. SamTrans provided bus transportation between Millbrae station and SFO during the station closure. In terms of operational impact of the airport. BART service for SFO was briefly suspended during this incident. We also removed passengers from the affected area, Yakel said. SFPD Officer Grace Gatpandan said the shooting involving the officer is being investigated by the San Mateo District Attorney’s Office, San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office, SFPD Division of Internal Affairs, San Francisco Police Responsibility Department (DPA) and San County. Mateo’s doctor’s office as standard procedure. The California Department of Justice has also been notified under state law, Gatpandan said. MORE NEWS: Cyclist hit by driver in South San Jose Last year suffered injuries Gatpandan said additional information will be released as soon as it becomes available. The San Francisco Police Department will hold a public borough for the shootings involving officers within ten days, as part of the commitment of the Transparency and Accountability Departments.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanfrancisco.cbslocal.com/2022/01/20/san-francisco-airport-bart-station-closed-because-of-police-activity/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos