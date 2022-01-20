Havana Syndrome is unlikely to be caused by hostile foreign power, says CIA | news from the US





An initial CIA investigation into the mysterious set of symptoms known as Havana syndrome has revealed that it is unlikely to be the result of a worldwide campaign of attacks by a foreign power against American diplomats and spies. However, two dozen cases, including some of those initially affected in Havana in 2016, could not be explained and would be further studied for evidence of a possible attack, according to a senior CIA official who informed the American press. While we have reached some important temporary findings, we are not finished, CIA Director Williams Burns said in a statement. We will continue the mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those in need. Since the initial onset of symptoms, which include hearing strange sounds, dizziness, loss of balance, nausea, and memory loss, more than 1,000 cases have been studied worldwide. The provisional findings of a CIA investigation have revealed that most of the cases could possibly be attributed to a pre-existing medical condition, or environmental factors or stress, the senior official said. The Department of Defense and an independent panel of experts are conducting their own investigations which have not yet published reports. The CIA revelation suggests that after initial cases were reported, hundreds of employees of the US embassy and intelligence agency began to wonder if their symptoms might be related. Government agencies required that anyone who thought they might be affected submit a report. Marc Polymeropoulos, a former senior CIA official who has been suffering from severe symptoms since a visit to Moscow in 2017, said the provisional findings resolved nothing. They seem to have solved a problem they created with their massive data call, but essential cases remain. So [are] back to the square? it asked on Twitter. A support group of Havana Syndrome victims said in a statement: The decision to publish the report now and with this particular set of findings seems a breach of trust and a minimization of Congress and the president’s intention to stay with us and achieve a government. – Broad consensus on what lies behind this, said in a statement a group of victims of Havana syndrome. This report has not been cleaned or coordinated through inter-institutions and should be the evaluation of an agency [CIA] only. Secretary of State Tony Blinken said investigations would continue. We will continue to do everything we can, with all the resources we can bring, to understand, again, what happened, why and who might be responsible, Blinken told a news conference in Berlin. And we are not leaving the stone unmoved.

