Stephane Ackermann (19692022) – International Artforum

Independent art curator and historian Stephane Ackermann, whose keen eye for ingenuity and brilliance in art, design, fashion, textiles allowed him to help many artists reach their potential, died in his sleep on January 18 in Istanbul. where he lived. The news was confirmed by Mari Spirito, executive director and curator of the Turkish non-profit Protocinema, on whose advisory board Ackermann served. Over a three-decade career, Ackermann was noted for his in-depth knowledge of modern and contemporary art in Europe, the United States, and the Middle East. As a respected curator and trusted collector’s advisor, he was an integral part of the creative life in Istanbul’s art community. Ackermann was born in 1969 in France, where he became interested in art from an early age. After graduating from the prestigious Paris-Sorbonne University in 1991 he began his professional life at the Yvonne Lambert Gallery, also in Paris. During the four years he spent there, he became close to Lambert, whom he would consider a close friend and mentor for the rest of his life. He also established lasting friendships with a number of artists during this period, including Christian Boltanski, Nan Goldin and Annette Messager. In 1995, Ackermann was appointed curator at the Muse d’Art Moderne de la Ville de Paris; He held this position until 1998, when he left for Luxembourg, where he founded the Stephane Ackermann Agency, dedicated to assisting artists in presenting and realizing country-specific installations. Ackermann was instrumental in founding in 2006 MUDAM, the Luxembourg Museum of Contemporary Art. In 2008, Ackermann moved to Turkey, where he served as artistic director of Istanbul-based Contemporary Istanbul and Art International art fairs, organizing projects by Glsn Karamustafa, Hera Byktaşıyan, Paolo Chiasera and Ahmet .t, among others. He joined the advisory committee of Protocinema in 2012 and in 2016 co-founded the fashion label Kksal Atay with his partner, Atay. The day before he died, Ackermann posted a 1937 photo of Ren Magritte on his Instagram. The principle of satisfaction, pointing to the head of a man replaced with an incandescent light blur. One commenter complained: “Even your last post is perfectly curated.” ALL IMAGES

