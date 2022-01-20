Disney reinforces focus on international broadcasting





The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is making every effort to attract international viewers to its broadcast platforms. The company recently announced a reorganization into its ranks and the formation of a new unit to produce local and regional content for Disney Plus. A newly formed International Content and Operations group will be led by Rebecca Campbell, who was previously president of Disneyland Resort. The group will be Disney’s fourth content engine. Campbell will be responsible for “expanding the international content creation line [and] reinforcing the company’s localized content strategy. “Meanwhile, Michael Paul will move to a new position as broadcast president from his previous role at Disney Plus. in president of Hulu. Main agreement Disney has launched an international content group to produce local and regional content for Disney Plus operations in international markets.

The group will be led by Rebecca Campbell, a Disney veteran, while Michael Paul, the former head of Disney Plus, has been selected for a newly established position as head of broadcasting.

Disney’s move reinforces the importance of international subscribers to reach its target of 230 million to 260 million subscribers by 2040.

In the near term, international growth may weigh on the bottom because subscribers in some foreign markets bring in less revenue per user. The announcement further reinforces the importance of the entertainment giant’s future broadcast. As the pandemic shut down Disney businesses, investors raised its share price based on expected future profits for Disney Plus. The move is also the first major reshuffle announced by Disney CEO Bob Chapek since the retirement of his predecessor Bob Iger on December 31st. it continued to grow and evolve in support of our global broadcasting strategy, “Chapek said. International subscribers are key to Disney’s goal of reaching between 230 million and 240 million subscribers by 2024 for Disney Plus. At the end of its fourth quarter in October 2021, the service had 118.1 million subscribers. Its growth had slowed significantly as it amassed new subscriptions at breakneck speed after publication, with the fourth quarter estimated at just 2.1 million new users. Disney has committed to spend $ 33 billion on content by 2022. A push for international content Disney’s focus on increasing international content credentials is not surprising given the increase in its international operations. New subscriptions from the Hotstara broadcasting service centered in South and Southeast Asia boosted total subscriber numbers for the Disney broadcast division during the second and third quarters of last year. But the company has been slow to meet their tastes. While other broadcasting services like Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) are accumulating new profits and subscriptions from shocks like Squid game, Disney Plus has mainly invested in its existing library of new and inherited content. Chapek said the company would not yet “prepare production machines for domestically-driven content” at the Morgan Stanley Telecom Media Technology (TMT) conference last March. He said local content would “add” content driven by exclusivity in foreign markets and that the company was planning on 50 originals at the Stara content center for international programming at Disney Plusby 2024. In its press release making the announcement reshuffle, Disney said it had 340 titles at various stages of development and production. Last October, the company also unveiled its localization strategy for Asia’s next big market. Luke Kang, Disney’s president in Asia-Pacific, told Variety that he was planning to co-produce content with locally produced homes in Japan and Korea. But he added that the company’s goal was to “complain more” about the original programming and was focused on “resonance play” instead of a “volume game” in which it produces many shows, one of which may or may not become a hit. This strategy emerges in Indonesia, the fourth most populous country in the world, where Disney has partnered with local wireless network provider and Hotstar to assemble and market its plans. Disney Plus is a leader in the country’s new broadcast market. According to a consultancy report, [local] The content purchasing strategy has “further strengthened” its attractiveness to Indonesian customers. She has followed a similar gaming book in Malaysia, where she has partnered with the Astroa Pay TV platform and plans to buy local content from local production studios. However, pushing the company to develop local content in international markets may weigh on its bottom. Its average revenue per user (ARPU) in Asian markets, many of which do not have the bandwidth needed to support broadcasting services, is significantly lower than profits in more lucrative markets such as the United States. United and Europe. For example, Disney CFO Christine McCarthy revealed last August that the company’s ARPU for its broadcast services fell by $ 1.96 to $ 4.16 when Hotstar subscribers were included in the calculations.

