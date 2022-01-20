The Austrian Parliament will approve the mandate of the vaccine against Covid for adults





The Lower House of the Austrian Parliament voted on Thursday to make vaccines against Covid mandatory for almost everyone aged 18 and over, putting it on the road to becoming the first European country with such a broad mandate. The law will enter into force on February 1. The bill still needs to pass the upper house and be signed by the president, Alexander Van der Bellen, but both are considered formalities at this point. While Austria’s bill is the first of its kind, other European countries are pushing large segments of their population to be vaccinated. Italy has made vaccines mandatory for those over 50, with fines for those who do not comply, and Greece has mandated vaccines for those 60 and older. Other European countries have made vaccine passports mandatory for certain activities. Under Austrian law, persons who are pregnant or unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons and those who have recently recovered from Covid will be excluded.

Once the law goes into effect, all families will be notified. The government said it would begin routine vaccination status checks in mid-March, including during traffic controls. Once vaccination checks begin, people who cannot provide immediate vaccination proof will be reported to the authorities and can be fined up to 600 euros ($ 685). If people object to their fine, it could rise to 3,600 euros, or about $ 4,000. The law will last until 2024. The current vaccination rate in Austria is 75 percent, similar to that of France and Italy, and new cases average 17,846 per day, according to the New York Times database. The government announced plans to mandate vaccines in November. At the time, the country had just introduced a blockade for the unvaccinated, who were fueling an increase in infections.

