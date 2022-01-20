A wide coral-like rock was discovered in Tahiti





An underwater cartographic project recently took a sudden turn off the coast of Tahiti, where deep-sea explorers said this week they had discovered a spreading coral reef resembling a rose bed that appeared to be largely undamaged by climate change. . Spread for about three kilometers (1.86 miles), the tire is extremely well preserved and is among the largest ever found at its depth, according to those involved in the UNESCO-sponsored mapping project, the United Nations Education, Science and Culture. Some even describe the state of the rock, hidden at depths between 30 meters (about 100 feet) and 100 meters in the crystal clear waters of the South Pacific, as pristine. Alexis Rosenfeld, an underwater photographer from Marseille, France, said Thursday that the rock lived up to what he had predicted when he first explored it shortly after its discovery in November.

That, my dream, is exactly the same as reality, Mr. Rosenfeld said of the tire, which is about two miles off the coast. Mr Rosenfeld, 52, photographed the gum as part of a deep-sea exploration project called 1 Ocean, in partnership with UNESCO and researchers from CRIOBE, a prominent French laboratory specializing in the study of coral reef ecosystems, AND French National Center for Scientific Research. The reef occupies an area of ​​the ocean known as mesophotic zone From the Greek words for middle and light, where algae on which corals depend for survival can still grow, but where the penetration of light is significantly reduced, scientists said. Unlike coral reefs found at shallower depths, which are often branched and more susceptible to damage from rising ocean temperatures, scientists said, mesophytic rocks form their flower-shaped form to gain more surface area and to get more light. To capture images in low light conditions, Mr. Rosenfeld said he used a Sony Alpha 1, a full-frame mirrorless camera. Julian Barbire, head of the Maritime Policy and Regional Coordination Section for the Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission at UNESCO, said Thursday that he was fascinated by the space of the rose petals captured in the photo.

You can see them as far as the eye can see, he said. When they came back and showed the photos, we were really amazed by the quality of the ecosystem there.

Mr Barbire noted that climate change posed a significant threat to coral reefs, especially those at shallower depths, such as those damaged in recent years in the South Pacific in what is known as bleaching. As part of this process, the coral loses its color and its skeleton is exposed. This could destroy or actually affect coral reefs, he said. Reaching the coral reefs posed a particular challenge for scientists and photographers because of its depth, said those involved in the project. It required them to use special breathing devices and a mixture of gases containing helium, they said. John Jackson, a 1 Ocean movie director who is involved in the project, compared the shape of the reefs to the lace works. In an interview Thursday, he said important work remains to be done when it comes to underwater exploration, noting that only about 20 percent of the world’s seabed was designed. We know every detail of Mars, every detail of the moon and some planets, Mr. Jackson said. Richard Norris, a professor of paleobiology at the Scripps Institute of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, who was not involved in the project, said Thursday that the discovery was a pleasure. Tahiti is pleasant because it is far from sediment sources on land where water can end up becoming turbid and making it harder for algae to grow on these deep reefs, Professor Norris said.

He compared the relationship between corals and algae to that of the human body and peaks, saying it was essential to maintain a delicate balance. If they are stressed, for example, by extremely hot temperatures, then it turns a symbiotic relationship with algae into an antagonistic relationship, where algae damage corals and corals get rid of them, said Professor Norris. Once the rock and marine species that call that house are better understood, those involved in the project said they would seek to adopt conservation measures to protect the ecosystem. Without exploration, Mr. Rosenfeld said, you can have no science.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2022/01/20/science/tahiti-coral-reef.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos