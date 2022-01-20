A mining truck explodes in Ghana, killing dozens





At least 50 people were scared to death in an explosion in Ghana on Thursday after a mining truck reportedly carrying explosives collided with a motorcycle, causing an explosion that left structures in ruins and left an open crater on the ground. The exact number of victims from the accident in the small town of Apiate, southwest of Ghana is still unknown. The Ghanaian police service said investigations were ongoing and called on residents of nearby towns to open their churches and classrooms to the injured. The truck was moving between the Tarkwa and Chirano gold mines, police said in a statement, adding that most of the victims had been hospitalized in the nearby town of Bogoso. Wood, rubble and metal roofing sheets covered the scene in videos and photos taken shortly after the blast, which appeared to have flattened most of the city. Power lines hung and smoke rose from small fires set in an apocalyptic landscape. People who had heard the blast but were not injured stood on the edge of a hollow hole left in the ground by the blast.

Aaron Awusu, an Apiate resident, said the truck collided with a motorcycle that had crossed its path and the truck then caught fire. The drivers of both vehicles left, he said, and tried to warn others to do the same, but some were filming on the phone and not moving. Videos posted on social media appear to show the truck on fire shortly before the explosion. People were standing around watching, and at least a dozen men and women were walking towards her, one holding a baby in her arms. Then, said Mr. Awusu, came the explosion. All of a sudden, the car exploded, destroying the entire village of Apiate, killing almost everyone near the car, he said, referring to the mine truck. The road and cars were also completely destroyed. Initial reports said at least 50 people had been killed and 50 others injured, Abdul Ganiyu Mohammed, regional coordinator of the National Disaster Management Organization, told Ghanaian radio. Ghana Police Service, in a statement, described the truck as an explosive device of mines. Lord Mohammed said he had had dynamite.

Mr Mohammed said the truck driver was not among the dead and had not been charged. The driver who was driving the vehicle was able to escape, he said. After several hours, the armed forces ordered the spectators to leave the scene, fearing that there might be another explosion. Emergency services staff closed the area to the public and were searching for victims in the rubble. Some of the people are buried, said Mathew Ayeh, a resident of Apiate. There are people down the rubbish. Ghana President Nana Akufo-Addo offered his condolences to the families of those who died in what he described as a truly sad, tragic and tragic incident and said that emergency services staff were trying to contain the incident and brought rapid relief to the inhabitants of the ruined city. The government, he said in a statement, will spare no effort to ensure a speedy return to a normal situation for Apiate residents. The blast came less than three months after a similar tragedy in nearby Sierra Leone, in which at least 98 people were killed when a fuel tanker exploded, a disaster that put the West African nations’ health system in dire straits. . Mining accidents are a recurring problem in Ghana, one of Africa’s largest gold producers. in 2019, 16 people were killed at a gold mine site in northern Ghana and in April 2018, six people died after the roof of a tunnel collapsed into a mine operated by US-based mining firm Newmont.

Last year, three workers died from the collapse of a mine in southern Ghana. There have also been many fatal gold mining accidents elsewhere in West Africa.

