Elected Faculty Member in the Board of Administration of International Public Health Education





Dr. Ashley S. Love, Associate Professor of Education in the Postgraduate Studies Program at Dreeben School of Education, has been elected to the Board of Administrators 2022-2023 at the Society for Public Health Education (SOPHE). She will be included at age 73rd SOPHE Annual Digital Conference taking place from 22-25 March. “As a trusted administrator, I am committed, especially in this age of misinformation, to reinforcing the voices that make up SOPHE, the flag for advancing public health education and public health advocacy using evidence-based information and resources,” he said. tha Love. “I’m excited to represent UIW.” In this role, Love will work alongside board members promoting public health education through communication efforts. SOPHE raises awareness of the links between organizations by leading public health efforts, building the skills of health educators, fostering community partnerships, reducing racial and ethnic health inequalities, and working to improve advocacy efforts for policy change. “Diversity, equality and inclusion have been an integral part of my practice, teaching, counseling and research throughout my professional career,” Love said. “I will continue my long commitment to tackling inequality, racism and other social injustices. Our background heterogeneity strengthens our SOPHE and our mission; thus, I will assist in the active recruitment of new members from different backgrounds and experiences. “I will also cultivate ongoing opportunities for all members to share their views and make their needs known within secure and supportive environments such as forums, virtual coffee sessions, mentor circles and other channels. communication. “ SOPHE is an international non-profit organization that supports leaders in health education and promotion to advance healthy and equal communities across the globe. The organization represents a variety of 4000 members working and teaching in various public and private organizations and universities to advance the theory and research of health education. “My 20+ years of public health experience includes undergraduate / graduate education, internships and service within academia, hospitals and community settings in North America, Europe and Asia,” Love added. Highlights include serving as Head of Bureau and State Epidemiologist in Delaware and voting for Professor of the Year while teaching biostatistics and epidemiology during the pandemic. Love is a multidisciplinary public health professional with extensive experience in health education, program design, management, and evaluation in the public, governmental, and academic sectors. She is certified in public health through the National Board of Public Health Examiners in the United States. She served as the Delaware State Epidemiologist and managed the H1N1 pandemic in 2009. Furthermore, she was a member of the National Institute on Summer Aging, was elected to serve on the Appointments Committee of the American Public Health Association (APHA), and was appointed in Editorial Nation Health Advisory Board. She is also chair of the APHA Public Health Education Communication and Health Promotion Committee. She is active in national professional and academic organizations. Love is also an active Air Force military spouse.

