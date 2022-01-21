CIA Task Force “Havana Syndrome” rules out foreign attacks in most cases reported in interim report

The Central Intelligence Agency has released a series of provisional findings on hundreds of reported cases of the mysterious neurological disease known as “Havana Syndrome”, ruling out in “most” cases an attack by a foreign adversary, but vowing to intensify his focus. over a set of two dozen “priority” cases that remain unexplained.

“We estimate that most of the reports of [anomalous health incidents] “It can be reasonably explained by medical conditions or environmental and technical factors, including previously undiagnosed diseases,” said a senior CIA official, using the term coined by the Biden administration to describe the incidents.

Summarizing the findings of an internal CIA task force dedicated to investigating the cases, the official said: “In this extensive investigation so far we have not found evidence of the involvement of the state actor in any incident,” adding, “[W]”They consider it impossible for a foreign actor, including Russia, to carry out a sustained, worldwide campaign, harming American personnel with a weapon or mechanism.”

However, the official said, the agency’s working group will continue to investigate a small number of cases, the cause of which cannot be determined. In those cases, the official said, the CIA still “has not ruled out the involvement of a foreign actor.”

“There are a number of cases, some of our most difficult cases, that remain unresolved and remain the focus of active investigation,” the official said, confirming that they involved US personnel from the CIA and other government agencies, but declined to specify that where and when. those incidents had occurred.

In a statement, CIA Director William Burns said: “We are pursuing this complex issue with analytical rigor, sound craftsmanship and compassion and have devoted intensive resources to this challenge.”

“While we have reached some important provisional findings, we are not finished. We will continue our mission to investigate these incidents and provide access to world-class care for those in need,” said Burns, who when he was appointed to lead the agency, he has consistently vowed to find answers and provide care for affected staff.

The CIA findings, which reflect the current perspective of the intelligence community, come at a time of constant government-wide effort to understand and identify the cause of the mysterious disaster, which is characterized by symptoms such as nausea, dizziness, and cracking. ear and headache, and is often preceded by a sensation of heat or pressure. The incidents initially gained prominence after being reported by staff at the US Embassy in Havana, Cuba, in 2016.

Since then there have been a flurry of reports made by US diplomats, intelligence officers and military personnel stationed or traveling to countries around the world – including Austria, Colombia, Germany, Serbia, India, Vietnam and others – many of them which resulted in victims being dispersed to the US for medical treatment. There have also been cases reported on American soil, including Washington, DC, North Virginia, and Boston.

In 2020, a study by the National Academy of Sciences commissioned by the State Department said the “most plausible” cause was “directed, pulsating, radiofrequency energy.” That study, along with other evidence circulated by current and former US officials, fueled the unofficial hypothesis that the cases were the result of intelligence gathering attempts by Russian or other government operatives using technology or energy-directed weapons.

Burns has in the past said that Russia “could stand” behind the incidents, but also allowed it to have “a range of possibilities.”

He also personally warned the Russians during meetings in Moscow last November about the “consequences” if it was revealed that they were involved. It was the second time it was known that incidents had been raised with Russia; they were also briefly raised during President Biden’s meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Geneva last June.

Burns personally witnessed a member of his staff suffering symptoms consistent with Havana Syndrome during a trip to Delhi, India, in September. The officer sought immediate medical attention after the incident.

Moscow has consistently denied involvement in the incidents, and no evidence has been made publicly linking Russia to the disease.

In early 2021, the Biden administration launched an intelligence review and established an expert panel of intelligence officials and medical experts to assess reported cases and possible technologies behind them; his findings are expected to be released soon. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan also appointed a senior director on the National Security Council to improve data collection and lines of inquiry.

As part of its efforts, the Biden administration and staffing agencies affected encouraged employees to report health incidents they suspected could be related to Havana Syndrome.

The result was a considerable influx of reports, many of which CIA officials acknowledged could have been made out of an “abundance of care” and a growing awareness of incidents among government employees.

Over time, the buzz of reports began to resonate between the State Department workforce, the Pentagon, and the CIA, whose employees were most often involved. Concern about the cause of the symptoms and concerns about several incidents involving family members and children made some employees think about relocating overseas, according to people familiar with the discussions.

Ongoing reports also prompted rare bipartisan action by Congress, which unanimously passed the legislation, signed into law by President Biden last fall, designed to increase compensation and access to medical care for victims with confirmed brain injuries. The CIA and the State Department are currently working to establish internal criteria for compensating victims who have suffered symptoms, as required by law.

Many American officials affected by the syndrome struggled with debilitating symptoms for years and paid out of pocket for diagnostic and medical care. As the cases gained prominence and Congress and the administration took action, many expressed a sense of relief that their experiences were being recognized and accepted as real by government leaders.

A number of victims have also begun receiving treatment at Walter Reed or Johns Hopkins Medicine, both of which have established specialized incident assessment and treatment programs.

But groups of victims responded to the CIA’s provisional findings with concern and frustration and demanded that investigations into the cause of the incidents continue.

“[A]As the CIA itself acknowledges, not all cases can be explained. “This can not and should not be the last word on this issue, because it is neither final nor comprehensive,” said in a statement the group “Advocacy for victims of Havana syndrome.” “We respectfully ask the President of the United States to say that the inter-agency should continue to work and return to it once they have a collective response or hypothesis.”

The group also called on congressional oversight committees to “review the findings” and draft the report, as well as the decisions that led to its publication.

The chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Mark Warner, a Democrat from Virginia, said of the CIA assessment, “[I]”It’s important to note that today’s assessment, although rigorously conducted, reflects only the temporary work of the CIA task force.”

“The Senate Intelligence Committee will continue to push for a bipartisan response and we look forward to a final government report as well as the conclusions of the panel of external experts that has convened to seek answers to these very urgent questions and difficult. “said Warner.

“This is an extremely difficult problem group and it requires a whole government approach to solve it, using all the resources of the [intelligence community] AND [Department of Defense], as well as open source and commercially available data, “said Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA officer who resigned from a senior post after battling debilitating symptoms that began during a visit to Moscow in year 2017.

CIA officials who briefed reporters on the agency’s provisional findings said there were “community agreements” in all US intelligence agencies that there was no evidence of a global campaign being conducted by a foreign actor, although some agencies intelligence had different levels of confidence in that assessment. They also said the working group had worked closely with other US and foreign government partners to address the issue.

The National Security Council returned questions to the agency about the CIA findings and process.

Officials noted that there were no common features between the unexplained cases, which complicated efforts to understand their cause.

“This has been one of the enigmas and indeed what has made this more difficult than perhaps any other we have seen analytically in the history of the agency, there are definitely no patterns in the data,” said a CIA official. s for the analysis done for it. date from the task force, which, the official said, will remain “fully staffed, fully resourced and fully invested in its mission”.

But something about unresolved cases at least suggests that they may pave the way for more answers in the future.

“We are focusing more intensively on these two dozen because we see them as the most likely to produce progress at this point,” the official said.

“[I]”and while we receive additional reports from our colleagues who have significant phenomena or symptoms, we will investigate and report them and do not want to prejudge what we find,” the CIA official said.

