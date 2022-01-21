Can a controlled white and blue sofa create international drama? This furniture store in Dallas discovered it

Can anyone legally own white and blue checks?

A high-end mattress company thinks it can, but may have chosen the wrong Texas family to find out.

Owners of the Coco & Dash furniture and design store on North Henderson Avenue in Dallas say they will not back down after receiving a shutdown order from Hstens, the manufacturer of luxury mattresses based in Sweden.

Hstens, which wraps its mattresses with black and white controlled ticking, believes Coco & Dash is trampling on its trademark by placing blue and white checkered fabric on a sofa.

Coco & Dash is seeking a federal court in Dallas to overturn the Hstens trademarks.

I will lose my shop before I stop selling the black and white check, said Teddie Garrigan, 72, who owns Coco & Dash with her daughter, Courtney Garrigan, 48. And Hstens claims the check is their trademark, in any color, is crazy. . Check has been around for centuries.

This is certainly true, but somehow Hstens has gotten some trademarks with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Hstens started applying for trademarks and copyrights in late December 2016, but has been using sterling white and blue fabric since 1978. A registered trademark says the Czech blue words should always include the company name: Hstens Blue Check.

A total of 11 other trademarks were registered for wordless illustration and for signs consisting of a repetitive pattern of four adjacent squares, squares that are fully or partially shaded, and other long ways of saying checks.

Presumably, this means that Wayfair, Pottery Barn, every furniture and home decor, bed and bath shop in America, and every textile and furniture manufacturer are infringing the Hstens trademarks on controlled furniture, mattresses, pillows, and other textiles like quilt covers, blankets. and casts. Another trademark is for clothes, respectively, nightgowns, swimwear, hats, respectively night hats, sleep masks. And there is a special one for the bedspreads and the curtains of the bedroom.

Hstens documents never describe furniture to include sofas and chairs, but a Google search for either blue and white checks presents endless choices.

Hstens has been using the white and blue tick on her luxury mattresses since 1978. (Hurry)

A case study

Kandace Walter, director of the Small Business and Trademark Clinic at South Methodist University School of Law, Dedman, called the given trademarks ridiculous, and she looks forward to presenting the case in her class for discussion.

I do not see how they got a trademark for a check, Walter said. I have never seen anything like it.

Norwalk Furniture President Caroline Hipple, who serves on the board of the American Home Furnishing Alliance, said the industry is appalled by this situation. When does it stop? Polka dots, lines, paisley?

Trademarks are easier to obtain than copyright. Boston-based law firm Hstens Nixon Peabody has also twice applied for copyright on checks. The U.S. Copyright Office of the Review Board rejected Hstens both times.

This white-and-blue sofa sells for $ 13,500 at Coco & Dash in Dallas and has become the subject of a legal battle between shop owners and Swedish mattress maker Hstens.

Government lawyers became a bit playful in their 2018 rejection letter, saying the work falls squarely in the copyright Office regulations that prohibit the registration of a simple combination of basic geometric shapes and simply coloring variations.

And the review board closed the book for a third application, saying its decision constitutes the agency’s final action in the matter.

Protecting its trademark

But that has not stopped Hstens, whose brand name means horses in Swedish, from trying to strengthen his brand. The company started using ponytail hair on mattresses in the 1850s and still does. Its king-size mattress prices start at $ 13,980 for the Hastens Excel model and reach $ 506,990 for the Grand Vividus model.

A trademark must be mandatory to be valid over time.

Like the Nike Swoosh, a trademark should leave an identifiable impression on the minds of consumers, Walters said, and when you have a registered trademark you should protect it proactively.

Hstens does not seem to be successful in enforcing its control brands as the model is ubiquitous and has been since colonial time in America. Some patterns of checks can be traced back to ancient Egypt.

David May, Hstens’s attorney in Washington, DC, Nixon Peabody’s office, did not respond to a request for an interview.

In his letter to Coco & Dash, May said that the use of Hstens Check Design in stores is unauthorized and is likely to create confusion in the market as to the source of the goods.

Teddie Garrigan finds that statement particularly comical and says her business is hardly a worldwide brand. But Coco & Dash, founded in 2014, is one of the aspiring furniture and design boutiques in Dallas that gives the city a reputation for luxury housing and luxury properties. It was just named the best retailer in the Midwest and Southwest at the ART Awards, an awards program nominated by industry colleagues with an emphasis on the home.

Coco & Dash furniture and design studio is at 2819 N. Henderson Ave. in Dallas.

They were a mother and daughter business. Said Teddie Garrigan. They were girls from Texas, and well go with them.

Hstens’s letter to Coco & Dash cited the Lanham Act trademark laws, which provide for prices of up to $ 2 million per item sold. The white and blue Coco & Dash sofa costs $ 13,500.

The termination letter demands that Coco & Dash not only stop selling check models, but also urges Dallas retailers to provide a thorough and detailed accounting of all products that Coco & Dash has sold that retain the designs of Hstens control or similar confusing designs. , plus the ones in stock.

The Garrigans did not.

Instead, concerned that Hstens would sue in a court in Washington, DC or New York, adding travel expenses, they filed an appeal for litigation and relief in the U.S. District Court for North Texas in Dallas.

The store attorney is Teddies’s husband, Dan Garrigan.

The filing notice must be submitted to Hstens headquarters in Koping, Sweden, at considerable expense, Dan Garrigan said. It is in the thousands.

Garrigans are asking the court to issue an order to cancel each of the Hstens trademarks registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office

Samples of checked blue and white fabrics from various manufacturers available at Coco & Dash and other furniture stores. (Elias Valverde II / Staff Photographer)

So far, Hstens’s lawyer, May, has not responded to a copy of the complaint, which he should have received on January 3rd.

Dan Garrigan, a former prosecutor now in private practice, said he is not an intellectual property expert, but the restraining order simply did not make sense.

He calls it trademark harassment and said that while the family did not choose this fight, the Garrigans want other small businesses that do not have the tools to fight to be able to use any fabric they are entitled to.

And anyone who knows Teddie Garrigan, he said, knows she’s not much to pull off. I do not see this happening here. I think Hstens will find out that they chose the two wrong women.

The family now jokes when they spot a checked tablecloth in a restaurant, saying to each other, Uh-oh, they are toast.

