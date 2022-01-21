International March of the Living praises historic UN resolution condemning Holocaust denial





“The passage of this historic resolution sends a clear message to the world that the Holocaust is an unforgettable fact of history. New York – News Direct – March and Living International Phyllis Greenberg Heideman, President of the International March for the Living, and Dr. Shmuel Rosenman said today in Washington and Tel Aviv: As we continue our efforts to educate the next generation on the history of the Shoah and the perilous dangers of anti-Semitism, the International March of the Living expresses its gratitude to UN Secretary-General Antnio Guterres, Israeli Ambassador to the UN Gilad Erdan and for the UN member speaks on the passage of this important resolution condemning the devastating wave of Holocaust distortion and denial that has affected our world. “The adoption of this historic resolution honors with gratitude those Holocaust survivors who are still with us, honors those who lost their lives in a senseless way and sends a clear message to the world that the Holocaust is an unforgettable fact of history. We were convinced that anti-Semitism disappeared here [in Auschwitz-Birkenau]. Anti-Semitism did not disappear here. Her victims died here, said Elie Wiesel at Yom HaShoah 1990 during the International Living March in Poland. Sadly, the eloquent words of Elie Wiesels, shared with new March of the Living participants over three decades ago, are no less true today. They are more important than ever as anti-Semitism, Holocaust denial and banalization, as well as the demonization of Israel, regularly dominate the news cycles and cause a severe sense of insecurity among Jewish communities around the world. Only by acknowledging the reality of the past and committing ourselves to learning the lessons of the Holocaust can we hope to build a secure world for all humanity, free from anti-Semitism and all forms of racism, bigotry, hatred, and intolerance. The International March of the Living is proud to have hosted over 100 UN Ambassadors from 60 countries around the globe in five separate delegations to Poland and Israel. During these significant journeys, these representatives of the most influential body in the world got to know each other personally and benefited from the direct education of the Holocaust and the testimony of the survivors. The story goes on With fewer and fewer Holocaust survivors able to share their story, there is a universal fear that history will rewrite itself: “When there are no more Holocaust survivors on earth, Holocaust deniers will sprout like mushrooms.” worries Israeli survivor Aliza Landau. And like the words of Auschwitz survivors Henri Apel So, in a nutshell, remind us: There is only one thing worse than Auschwitz itself … and that is if the world forgets that there was such a place. “ The International March of the Living is an annual educational program that brings individuals from all over the world to Poland and Israel to study the history of the Holocaust and to explore the roots of prejudice, intolerance, and hatred. Contact details International March of the Living Revital Yakin Krakovsky +972 52-874-0310 [email protected] Company Website https://www.motl.org Check out the source version at newsdirect.com: https://newsdirect.com/news/international-march-of-the-living-commends-historic-un-resolution-condemning-holocaust-denial-879716768

