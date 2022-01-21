Serbia revokes Rio Tinto lithium project licenses amid protests

BELGRADE, Jan 20 (Reuters) – Serbia revoked Rio Tinto (RIO.L) licenses for lithium exploration on Thursday, bowing to protesters who opposed the development of the project by the Anglo-Australian mining giant for environmental reasons.

Serbian Prime Minister Ana Brnabic said the government’s decision came after requests from various green groups to halt the $ 2.4 billion Jadar lithium project, which, if completed, would help Rio become one of the top 10 lithium producers. .

“All decisions (related to the lithium project) and all licenses have been revoked,” Brnabic told reporters after a government session. “As for the Jadar project, this is an end.”

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Earlier this week, Rio had extended the deadline for the first production by Jadar by one year until 2027, citing delays in key approvals. Read more

Rio Tinto said he was “extremely concerned” by Serbia’s decision and was examining the legal basis for it.

The company only committed to the project last year, as global miners pushed the metals needed for the green energy transition, including lithium, which is used to make electric vehicle batteries.

The mine was planned to produce enough lithium to power 1 million electric vehicles, in addition to boric acid, used in ceramics and batteries, and sodium sulfate, used in detergents. At full capacity, the mine was expected to produce 58,000 tonnes of battery-refined lithium carbonate per year, making it the largest lithium mine in Europe in terms of production.

Brnabic accused Rio Tinton of providing insufficient information to communities about the project. In a statement, Rio said “it had always functioned in accordance” with Serbian law.

Thousands of people blocked the streets last year in protest against government support for the project, demanding that Rio Tinto leave the country and forcing the local municipality to cancel a land allotment plan for the facility. Read more

Thursday’s decision comes as Serbia approaches general elections in April, and as relations between Belgrade and Australia soured following the expulsion of high-profile tennis star Novak Djokovic from Australia on Sunday over entry rules for COVID-19 . Read more

Djokovic himself spoke in support of “clean air” in a December Instagram post, captioning a photo of the protests, which was published by the digital sports platform The Bridge.

Twitter users rushed to make jokes about Rio being deported from Serbia.

Serbia’s populist ruling coalition, led by the Serbian Progressive Party (SNS), had initially shown support for the lithium and copper mines, a stance that led to it being criticized, helping to erode the comfortable majority the party enjoyed in a 2020 vote.

Sasa Djogovic of the Belgrade-based Market Research Institute said the ruling party “is losing popularity and is therefore forced to comply with activists’ demands.”

The SNS-led coalition is expected to hold parliamentary and presidential elections on April 3rd, although the date has not yet been officially confirmed by President Aleksandar Vucic.

“We are listening to our people and it is our duty to protect their interests even when we think differently,” Brnabic said on Thursday.

The Jadar project, one of Serbia’s largest foreign investments, was part of the government’s efforts to attract investment and boost economic growth. But environmental groups in Serbia, which has been severely damaged by industrial pollution, say the new mine will pollute land and water in the area.

Earlier this month, Brnabic said the project was likely to be halted at least until after the election.

“A compromise will probably be reached after the election, so that there can be a renegotiation of fees or a division of value,” said a Rio Tinto shareholder, who declined to be named.

The project was technically complex with Rio development technology for the economical extraction of lithium from jadarite, a mineral found only in the Jadar valley of Serbia.

“Serbia is historically not a mining jurisdiction and I do not see how anyone else could go,” analyst Ben Davis told Liberum.

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Additional reporting by Clara Denina in London; editing by Amran Abocar, Jonathan Oatis and Marguerita Choy

Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.