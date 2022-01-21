Aktify Wins International Vega Digital Award for Marketing | National News





LEHI, Juta, January 20, 2022 / PRNewswire / –Aktify Inc., a collective intelligence (CI) chat platform for enterprise businesses, recently won the Canopus Vega Digital Marketing Award. This award was reached, surpassing 1,392 other eligible applications. Aktify AI talk engine is the well-known product. Used by marketing and sales teams across different industries across the country using AI to start conversations between brands and consumers, the ultimate goal is to link the two and create a transaction. “Aktify has come a long way in its short life,” Craig Daly, declared the CRO and Aktify. “What started with just a few employees a little over a year ago, now ranks among other winning giants like State Farm, AARP and the Blue CrossBlue Shield as the winner of the Vega Digital Award. We are grateful for the recognition and excited about what will come next on Aktify’s journey. “ The Vega Digital Awards uses the influence of its host, the International Awards Associate (IAA) to attract the attention of the creative digital media industry worldwide. “Given the context of recent events, seeing these brilliant minds at work convinces me that digital media is definitely the future.” Kenjo Ong, said the CEO of the IAA. “If this is the level of perfection while we are still in the ‘new normalcy’, it excites me to think about what the future holds.” The IAA invited 26 recognized professionals from 13 different countries as industry lawyers to guarantee impartiality and high evaluation standards. The jury was responsible for selecting the best from the application ranks. Their assessments drive the industry forward as these works become standards of excellence and set standards of best practice. Blind judgment was exercised to maintain fair competition, and jurists valued each entry simply on its own merits. “It is humiliating to see talented individuals thrive in their craft despite the pandemic,” Ong noted. “Perfection pushes people towards greatness, despite disasters, and Aktify certainly captured that notion of excellence.” About Aktify Aktify is a conversational intelligence company that connects brands with consumers. It solves the widespread problem of the sales team not being able to scale communication due to resource constraints. Powerful data science is used to serve clients with thoughtful and dynamic conversations. By managing customers through a CRM or MAP integration, Aktify generates millions of weekly conversations via SMS and phone calls, providing a 10x ROI to customers. Sales teams no longer need to spend time calling and emailing to schedule a live chat – Aktify has covered that. Although there are many uses for the Aktify platform, the greatest value that Aktify customers see comes from blocked or “dead” links that have not been answered by representatives for a considerable time. Buying executives is expensive, so Aktify takes those “worthless” directions and uses SMS AI to re-engage conversations and get them on the phone with a sales agent. Basically, Aktify’s AI platform generates revenue from dead executives. To learn more about Aktify and how AI is changing the way companies intentionally chat with their customers, schedule a demonstration today at https://aktify.com/get-demo Engage with us: LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook, Tweet, Blog View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aktify-wins-international-vega-digital-award-for-marketing-301465463.html BURIMI Aktify

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kpvi.com/news/regional_news/aktify-wins-international-vega-digital-award-for-marketing/article_4e37939e-564a-5a64-8982-8add0dd3baed.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos