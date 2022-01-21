France sets deadline for lifting Covid restrictions in February





The French government set a deadline Thursday to lift country restrictions on Covid-19 over the coming weeks, as pandemic indicators in France show early signs of improvement and presidential elections approach in April. Jean Castex, the French Prime Minister, said at a press conference that there was a clear fading of the wave of coronavirus cases attributed to the Delta variant, as well as preliminary indications that another increase in Omicron variant cases was slowing in the areas where it hit first, as the region around Paris. This extraordinary wave is not over, but the situation has begun to evolve better, Mr. Castex said. France has averaged more than 300,000 new cases a day over the past week and reported 525,000 cases on Monday, the most popular cases in a single day since the pandemic began. There are more than 27,000 Covid-19 patients in hospitals across the country, but the number in intensive care units has dropped in recent days, from a peak of nearly 4,000 patients last week.

Mr Castex announced that easing restrictions in February would be phased in. The first will be outdoor mask mandates, capacity constraints in public institutions and mandatory work-from-home rules for some companies, he said. By mid-February, when the government said it expected Omicron’s growth to peak, nightclubs would be allowed to reopen and people would again be allowed to eat and drink in venues such as cinemas and stadiums. We need to be confident, staying vigilant, Mr. Castex said. Starting Monday, he said, France will begin enforcing a rule that prohibits most people who do not show evidence of full vaccination or recent recovery from Covid from entering public institutions such as bars, restaurants and museums. The government has not said specifically when that restriction would end, only that officials would expect to consider doing so until pressure on hospitals is significantly reduced. We will apply the vaccine permit for as long as necessary, but not longer than necessary, said at a press conference Olivier Vran, French health minister.

In one report published this week, the science council advising the french government on Covid-19 was cautious, saying Omicron’s growth was not over and that its impact on the health system would remain high but partly manageable, until mid of March.

The council warned that the rules of social distancing would remain a priority and urged authorities to put more resources into detecting cases in schools where there is a very active circulation of the virus. The government is proud of keeping schools open despite the increase. Teachers and school staff across France staged protests on Thursday over what they say is a lack of equipment needed to keep classrooms safe, such as air quality monitors and highly protective masks. The protests were significantly smaller than the large departures from teachers’ unions last week over the same issue. Following demonstrations in recent weeks, the government promised to distribute five million FFP2 masks the European equivalent of N95 and hire thousands of substitute teachers. Teachers’ unions are also outraged by recent revelations that the education minister was vacationing on the Mediterranean island of Ibiza as a controversial new testing protocol for schools was taking shape.

