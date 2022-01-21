Covid-19 Latest News: Live updates

International
JOHANNESBURG Lions at a South African zoo that caught the coronavirus from their keepers were ill for more than three weeks and continued to test positive for up to seven weeks, according to a new study that raised concerns about the spread of the virus among animals. in nature.
It is not clear how many viruses the lions carried or whether they were actively infectious for the entire period they tested positive. But longer periods of infection in older cats will increase the risk that an outbreak in nature could spread more widely and infect other species, the researchers said. This could eventually make the virus endemic among wildlife, and at worst, create new variants that could be returned to humans.
Study at the University of Pretoria is likely to be the first of its kind in Africa. Researchers began monitoring wildlife captive at zoos and conservation sites after a tiger at the Bronx Zoo became infected with the coronavirus in April 2020, according to Professor Marietjie Venter, the lead investigator in the study.
The research team monitored two cougars that became infected with the coronavirus at a private zoo in July 2020, during the first pandemic wave in South Africa. Puma, which is not native to South Africa, began to show symptoms, including loss of appetite, diarrhea, runny nose, and persistent cough. Both cats recovered completely after 23 days.
About a year later at the same zoo, three lions began to show similar symptoms. One of the lions, an older female, had pneumonia. The lion keeper and an engineer at the zoo also tested positive for the virus.
This time, the researchers were able to sort the samples and found that the lions and their carrier were infected with the same Delta variant. The disease developed by lions, especially in older females, showed that animals, like humans, could develop severe symptoms from the Delta, which triggered the deadliest wave of the pandemic in South Africa.
The lions recovered after 25 days but had positive PCR tests for more than three more weeks. PCR tests amplify the genetic material of the virus and therefore can detect even very small amounts. The data suggested that the amount of virus the lions carried was reduced during those weeks and it was not clear how long they were contagious.
In a captive environment, animals were quarantined, but in larger parks located around South Africa, where lions are a common public attraction, controlling an outbreak could be very, very difficult, the study said, especially if not detected. These lions are often fed by humans instead of hunting for themselves, increasing their exposure.
If you do not know it is Covid, there is a risk that it will then spread to other animals and then potentially return to humans, said Dr. Venter, a professor of medical virology, who teamed up with a wildlife veterinarian for this study. The animals became infected as long as the virus could mutate, she said, but the risk is greater that if you are in a wildlife reserve and it spreads in the wild, then it can become endemic.
The coronavirus that runs the global pandemic likely originated from bats and eventually spread to humans, in what is known as widespread infections.
Scientists warn that the return infections of humans infecting animals, such as mink, deer and domestic cats, could destroy entire ecosystems in nature. Infections that have reached nature can also extend the potential of the virus to spread uncontrollably and mutate in animals, potentially in dangerous variants for humans.
A well-studied phenomenon includes infections among large populations of captive mink. At a mink farm in Denmark, the virus mutated into a new strain during the human-to-mink transition, prompting mass slaughter of animals throughout that country and Europe to prevent its spread back to humans.
In contrast, the South African study included small outbreaks, but Drs. Venter noted that the spread of mink indicates the potential risk of larger outbreaks in the wild.
