Police shoot and kill a gunman at San Francisco airport





San Francisco police shot and killed a man they said was armed with a gun at San Francisco International Airport Thursday morning. Police were called to the international airport terminal around 7:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a two-armed man at the entrance to BART station in the main terminal hall, according to airport spokesman Doug Yakel. Officers tried to de-escalate the situation, but the suspect continued to demonstrate threatening behavior, Yakel said. No suspicious description was available immediately. Police used unspecified non-lethal measures against the suspect, but he continued to advance, with officers firing to neutralize the threat. The suspect died from his injuries, Yakel said. Another person, who has not been identified, suffered minor injuries from the incident and was taken to the local hospital for treatment. During a news conference Thursday afternoon, San Francisco Police Department spokeswoman Grace Gatpandan said the shooting was being investigated by the San Mateo County Attorney’s Office, the sheriff’s office and the doctors’ office. The police department internal affairs division and the San Francisco Police Accountability Department are also assisting. The California Department of Justice was notified in accordance with state law. The SFPD will hold a public shooting municipality within ten days as part of the departments’ commitment to transparency, Gatpandan said. BART services were temporarily suspended and passengers were relocated around the affected area, Yakel said. BART officials reopened the airport station at 8:45 a.m., they said. Tweet. Airport operations were not affected by the incident, Yakel said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.latimes.com/california/story/2022-01-20/police-shoot-kill-armed-person-at-san-francisco-airport The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos