Si Sask. reports record high test positivity, expert says we may no longer understand the prevalence of COVID
While almost every health area in Saskatchewan reports a record high test-positivity rate, one expert said the province no longer really understands how far COVID-19 is spreading.
Nazeem Muhajarine, a professor of epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, said the number of cases the province is reporting is no longer accurate.
“I think he has really left us,” he said, adding that the situation is now two years after the pandemic.
One of the other metrics that scientists look for to track the spread of COVID-19 is the test positivity rate, which is the percentage of total tests performed for COVID-19 that gave a positive result.
It’s a good way to understand the level of community broadcasting.
A high degree of test positivity even when the total number of tests performed indicates that there is a lot of transmission.
But in recent weeks, that too has come with a warning.
FRIEND | Canada’s chief doctor warns of ‘intensive’ growth led by Omicron:
In an effort to maintain testing capacity in the province, Saskatchewan has moved by recommending only those with “serious symptoms” do a PCR test.
Everyone else is supposed to use rapid tests to diagnose whether or not they have COVID-19.
Although the test positivity rate is showing only the most serious cases of the virus now, this rate is very high throughout the province.
The positivity of the test increases in the sky
While the Omicron variant has become the dominant species in Saskatchewan, almost every health region in the province has reported record test positivity.
Some of the tallest are in Saskatchewan’s major urban centers.
As of Wednesday, the average seven-day test positivity rate reported by Saskatoon was 41 percent and for Regina it was 42 percent.
An average of seven-day rotation is used to eliminate daily fluctuations in the test.
Even during the depths of the fourth wave, the deadliest period in the Saskatchewan pandemic, the average seven-day test positivity rate in those cities never climbed above 13 and 12 percent, respectively.
The Southwest area has the highest metric mass now, with a seven-day average of 45 percent test positivity.
Dr. Saqib Shahab, chief medical officer at Saskatchewan, said the province expects to see positivity rates continue to rise in the coming weeks.
“It’s a week or two ahead in Regina, Saskatoon, and then, you know, it’s likely to peak within a week or two and then start to fall,” he said in an update to the Provincial Operations Center. Emergency this week. “Then in a week or two, it will begin to peak in the rural and northern areas of the province.
“Despite our best efforts, many of us are being exposed.”
Nationwide test positivity is also high, with the seven-day average dropping to 33 per cent as of Wednesday.
Test positivity is a good metric to understand how prevalent COVID-19 is in Saskatchewan, but it’s not everything.
Experts say that if a province is not testing enough people and people are not looking for tests, the test positivity rate will not be a true reflection of the prevalence of COVID-19.
The rate also does not include the results of rapid tests, which are usually done by individuals and not reported to officials.
It points to a larger issue, according to Muhaxharine.
The epidemiologist said every piece of data being viewed should now come with a star next to it.
Even if the provincial government wants to reopen PCR testing to the general public, the resulting data may not be more accurate, he said.
“I think once it is, it is gone. It can not be recovered. We can not do retroactive testing on someone, you know, because that time is gone.”
