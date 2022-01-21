Catholic Studies and the University Core presented at the IFCU International Seminar

Seton Hall University’s Catholic Studies Program will be presented as a model of an integrated educational approach in an upcoming seminar sponsored by International Federation of Catholic Universities (IFCU). The seminar, entitled “A Holistic View of the Catholic Intellectual Tradition of Mission and Science in Dialogue,” will be held in Friday, January 28 at 9:00 p.m. IS via Zoom.

During the seminar, Ines Murzaku, Ph.D., Director of Catholic Studies, and Reverend Gerald Buonopane, Ph.D., Minister of the Priesthood Community, will share the mission and intellectual principles that support the infusion of Catholics by Seton Hall. Intellectual traditions in all disciplines, as well as best practices in implementing an interdisciplinary program of Catholic Studies.

“Mission integration is essential for innovation in Catholic studies,” Murzaku said. Seton Hall’s model of placing our Catholic mission at the center of University life is leading us to an abundant harvest, reaped in purposeful education, ecumenical dialogue, sacramental experience, enriched research and teaching, and many other areas. “I look forward to sharing how our model works for us and can be applied internationally to universities that require a holistic approach to support their programs in the Catholic mission and to educate the entire student body.”

Father Buonopane described the inclusion of belief in dialogue in classrooms across disciplines as essential to the mission of a Catholic University: “In the academic environment and especially in a Catholic institution of higher education like Seton Hall, we are called to dialogue about belief in “In the classroom and across campus. Then, in the classroom, the scientist, chemist or biologist can talk to the humanist, philosopher or theologian. What better place to combine disciplines, like chemistry and theology, than the classroom?”

Father Buonopane identified the relationship between faith and science as his motivation for developing the subject Science and Food Theology, which will be his focus during the seminar. He said: “It is a privilege to have links with the IFCU that encourages collaborative dialogue between faith and science.”

Father Colin Kay, Vice President of Mission and Ministry, noted the great value of dialogue between Catholic Intellectual Tradition and disciplines, saying: “The Catholic University must keep this dialogue engaged in every discipline. “Murzaku tells IFCU how the mission is holistically integrated into Seton Hall University.”

Nancy Enright, Ph.D., Professor of English and Director of Core University, said: “One of the best and most exciting things about Basic and Catholic Studies is the collaboration in Core III courses. Catholic Studies offers a wide range great Core III offerings, which are deeply rooted in the CIT and fully interdisciplinary (the core of what a CORE III class should be) .Fat Buonopane’s Food Theology class is a perfect example Students flock to this course given by a professor of chemistry, who is also a priest, and who explores the interrelated issues of faith and food chemistry.How interesting! We are very grateful to Father Buonopane and the Catholic Studies program for what they basically bring. “

The event is free and open to the public. For more information or to register, please visit the University Calendar list here.

An internationally renowned innovator in the development and implementation of Catholic Studies holistic programming, Seton Hall is taking a leading role in promoting the integration of Catholic mission and intellectual tradition into the offerings of academic and student life at Catholic universities worldwide.

In June 2021, Seton Hall joined the IFCU, the world’s largest and most diverse international network of Catholic universities. This world-famous higher education organization, founded in 1924 and based in Paris, is characterized by both its geographical spread and its cultural wealth.

Although a new member of this organization, Seton Hall was established as a productive contributor to the work of IFCU through the development of broad-based partnerships with the Catholic University of South Sudan and the Universidad Popular Autnoma del Estado de Puebla (UPAEP) in Mexico. . . Moreover, under the direction of Dr. Murzakut, Seton Hall is overseeing a new IFCU intercontinental working group, focused on exploring how Catholic Intellectual Tradition can be integrated into the curriculum for all disciplines.