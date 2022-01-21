International
Third party inquiry needed into Kaycee Madu’s ticket issue, says PM Kenney
Alberta Prime Minister Jason Kenney says he recalls hearing about Minister Kaycee Madu’s driving ticket being distracted “at some point last year”, but did not comment further on the matter as it awaits investigation.
During a media availability Thursday, Kenney said he was fully informed about the issue Monday. He also said he contacted the heads of the judiciary that day, who said a third-party investigation was needed.
Hopefully a report will be available in the near future, he said.
Suspended Alberta justice minister says he called police chief to check he was not profiled
“I coldly called Minister Madu to ask what happened from his point of view and why he made this call. I expressed my serious disappointment that he would have done so. “He told me what he said in his public statements (on this issue),” Kenney said.
Kenney contacted former heads of government and judiciary for advice on Kaycee Madu ticket issue
When asked why he did not immediately fire Madu, Kenney said the typical response when someone faces serious charges is to first let them rest, conduct an investigation and decide after the facts have been established.
“If Chief McFee had claimed that he thought this was an interference in the administration of justice, then I would have made an immediate decision, but that is not the public statement we have,” Kenney said.
Trends
Unvaccinated workers sue for wrongful dismissal, Ottawa works to protect employers
40 Ontario physicians are currently being investigated for COVID-19: College issues
This comes after Kenney removed Madu from his duties on Monday after CBC News blew up the story that Madu was fined for distracted driving and called the Edmonton police chief to discuss the ticket.
Kenney fires Alberta justice minister, orders investigation into police chief calling for traffic tickets
Earlier Thursday, city police chief Dale McFee confirmed that Madu did not seek to cancel the ticket and that the ticket had been paid in full.
When asked whether or not Madu should retain his post as justice minister, McFee declined to answer.
“We will give full co-operation to the investigation and it is not my view or decision to show what a person should be in or what not,” McFee said.
Minister Madu has since said that he did not drive being confused, stating that his phone was in his inside pocket.
Otava Coun. Darouze asks police for a ticket after sending messages while driving on camera
“Because of the time of the incident, I wanted to make sure I was not being illegally monitored following the controversy over the Lethbridge Police Service. I also raised concerns about the racial minority profiling that was in the media at the time.
Chief McFee assured me it was not like that at all, and I accepted it in his speech, Madu said in a public statement.
Alberta justice minister takes office, investigation ordered to call police chief for traffic tickets
