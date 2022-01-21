the story of the variant that was not







Researchers say Deltakron sequences may be the result of laboratory errors.Credit: T. Narayan / Bloomberg / Getty

On January 7, virologist Leondios Kostrikis announced on local television that his research team at the University of Cyprus in Nicosia had identified several SARS-CoV-2 genomes containing elements of the Delta and Omicron variants.

Named by them as Deltacron, Kostrikis and his team loaded 25 sequences at the popular GISAID public warehouse that evening and another 27 a few days later. On January 8, the financial news newspaper Bloomberg took the story, and Deltacron became international news.

The response from the scientific community was swift. Many specialists stated on both social media and the press that the 52 sequences did not point to a new variant and were not the result of recombination of genetic information sharing between viruses, but probably resulted from laboratory contamination.

There is no such thing as #Deltakron, posted on Twitter Krutika Kuppalli, member of the technical team of the World Health Organization COVID-19 based at the South Carolina Medical University in Charleston, Jan. 9. #Omicron and #Delta did NOT form a super variant.

Dissemination of misinformation

The story behind how a handful of SARS-CoV-2 sequences became the focus of a brief and intense scientific controversy is complex. And while some researchers applaud the system for quickly catching a possible ranking error, others warn that last week’s events may provide a warning tale of the spread of misinformation during the pandemic.

Kostrikis says aspects of his original hypothesis have been misinterpreted and that despite the confusing name some of the media took to imply that the sequences were those of a recurring DeltaOmicron virus, he never said the sequences represented a hybrid of the two.

However, 72 hours after the researchers uploaded the sequences, Kostrikis removed them from the public in the database, pending further investigation.

Cheryl Bennett, an official at the GISAID Foundations office in Washington DC, says that since more than 7 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes have been uploaded to the GISAID database since January 2020, some sorting errors should not come as a surprise. .

However, rushing to conclusions on data that has just been made available by laboratories that find themselves under considerable time pressure to generate data in a timely manner is not helpful in any explosion, she says.

A sequence error?

Deltacron sequences were created from virus samples taken by Kostrikis and his team in December, as part of an effort to track the spread of SARS-CoV-2 variants in Cyprus. While examining some of their sequences, the researchers noticed an Omicron-like genetic signature in the spike protein gene, which helps the virus enter cells.

In an e-mail to NatureKostrikis explains that his initial hypothesis was that some Delta virus particles had independently evolved mutations in the spike gene similar to those common in Omicron. But after extensive news coverage, other scientists working in the genetic sequence and COVID-19 pointed to another possibility: a lab error.

The sequence of each genome depends on primers short pieces of DNA produced that serve as starting points for sequencing by linking to the target sequence.

Delta, however, has a mutation in the spike gene that reduces the ability of some primers to bind to it, making the sequence of this region of the genome more difficult. Omicron does not share this mutation, so if any Omicron particle is mixed into the sample due to contamination, it could make the spike sequence gene look similar to that at Omicron, says Jeremy Kamil, a virologist at Louisiana State University. for Shreveport Health.

This kind of contamination, says Kamil, is so, so common.

Kostrikis argues that if Deltacron was a contamination product, the sequence should have displayed Omicron sequences with Delta-like mutations, as Omicron has its own mutation that inhibits the primer. He adds that the Deltacron lab contamination argument was carried out by social media regardless of our full data and without providing any really strong evidence that it is not real.

Destroy the debate

However, other researchers have also noted that even if the sequences are not the result of contamination, the mutations identified by Kostrikis are not exclusive to Omicron and are found in other variants, making Deltacron a misnomer.

In fact, GISAID is packed with sequences that have elements of sequences seen in other variants, says Thomas Peacock, a virologist at Imperial College London. Such sequences are loaded all the time, he says. But, in general, people should not debut them because there is not a load of international press in all of them.

Scientists need to be very careful about what they say, said a virologist, who wished to remain anonymous to avoid involvement in controversy. Nature. When we say something, the boundaries can be closed.

Kostrikis now says he is in the process of investigating all the essential views expressed by prominent scientists around the world about my recent announcement. He says he plans to send the research for review by colleagues.

Meanwhile, Kamil and other researchers fear that such incidents may make researchers more reluctant to share time-sensitive data. You have to allow the scientific community to correct itself, he says. And, in a pandemic, you need to facilitate the rapid sharing of viral genome data, because that’s how we find variants.