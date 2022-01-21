Antony Blinken says Russia risks crisis with global consequences | News | DW

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Thursday that Russian aggression against Ukraine could push Europe back into divisions like those that divided Germany and Europe during the Cold War.

Moscow has deployed about 100,000 troops near the border with Ukraine, something the West has interpreted as preparing for a possible invasion.

Russia has demanded that NATO provide written guarantees that Ukraine would never become part of the alliance, which Blinken said was contrary to the principle that nations can make their own decisions.

“Allowing Russia to violate these principles with impunity would drag us all into a much more dangerous and unstable time, when this continent and this city split in two … with the threat of all-out war. which depends on all. heads “, he said.

“It would also send a message to others around the world that these principles are costly,” he said. “It is bigger than a conflict between the two countries and it is bigger than a clash between Russia and NATO. It is a crisis with global consequences. And it requires global attention and action.”

Blinken, who will hold talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday, also insisted that he would “ensure that we speak and act together with one voice when it comes to Russia” at the meeting.

Germany and the US emphasize the diplomatic path

Blinken was speaking after talks with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin. He said hundreds of meetings had been held in light of the crisis on Ukraine’s border to ensure that NATO allies could speak in unity.

“This unity gives us strength, a strength I must add, that Russia can not compare,” Blinken said. “This is why we build voluntary alliances in the first place. It is also why Russia seeks to divide us recklessly.”

Blinken also said that talks between NATO allies and Russia had provided things for both sides to consider.

But he added: “Although we are ruthless in pursuing this diplomatic path, we will continue to make it very clear that if Moscow chooses the path of further aggression, we will impose rapid and massive costs.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken punches German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock

Prevention is a way out of the crisis

“At this point, the only way out of this crisis is through prevention. Ultimately, dialogue will not resolve this issue,” Jessica Berlin, a US political analyst, told DW.

She added that Blinken would have to make it clear to Lavrov that the invasion of Ukraine would come at a high price for Russia.

“If that does not happen, I’m afraid we will have to deal with some kind of invasion or incursion,” she said.

Germany: Russia must de-escalate the situation

Foreign Minister Baerbock reaffirmed the West’s commitment to finding a political solution.

“We agree that the only way out of the crisis is political, and the only way to do that is through dialogue,” Baerbock said.

“Unfortunately, with its behavior, Russia continues to speak another language,” she said. “We urgently urge Russia to take steps towards de-escalation. Any further aggressive behavior or aggression would result in serious consequences,” Baerbock told a joint news conference.

“This is nothing less than a matter of maintaining peace in Europe. For us, it is existential.”

Baerbock and Blinken also met with French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian and UK Deputy Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who were in Berlin on Thursday.

Later in the evening, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson also spoke by telephone. According to a statement from Johnson’s office, the leaders “shared their deep concern over Russia’s continued destabilizing action in Ukraine and said any invasion of Ukraine would be a grave strategic mistake.”

What does Washington hope to do?

Western and Russian officials have already met for talks on tensions in Ukraine in Geneva, Brussels and Vienna, but these failed to make any progress.

NATO allies say they want to keep talking, but Moscow initially seeks a written response to its proposals for security guarantees. Russia is keen to force NATO to make concessions that include pledging not to admit Ukraine to the US-dominated alliance.

Blinken, who will meet with Lavrov in Geneva on Friday, has said he will not present such a formal response to those talks.

Rather, he will seek to shift responsibility over Moscow to allay fears that it is planning to invade.

The U.S. diplomat began his stormy tour Wednesday in Kiev, urging Russian President Vladimir Putin to stay on a “diplomatic and peaceful path.”

What is Russia saying?

The Kremlin said Thursday that US warnings of possible catastrophic consequences for Russia were not helpful and could further destabilize the situation.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented after US President Joe Biden predicted on Wednesday that Russia would make a move and said Moscow would pay dearly if there was a full invasion.

In the midst of the storm of diplomacy, Russian leaders have rejected the promise of NATO allies for a united stance against Russia. Lavrov has insisted that, in reality, it is the US that is shooting.

Where are NATO allies?

Washington and its allies have said they will keep the door open for possible further talks on arms control and confidence-building measures with Russia.

French President Emmanuel Macron on Wednesday called on the European Union to draw up a plan for a pact to ease tensions with Russia.

“We have to build it among the Europeans, then share it with our NATO allies and then propose it to Russia for negotiations,” he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has said that Russia faces serious political and economic consequences if there is an invasion. He used a speech at the World Economic Forum on Wednesday to urge Russia to decide on co-operation over the confrontation.

The Green Party spokesman for the German Green Party, Jrgen Trittin, told DW that the messages from the Blinken meetings were “clearly impressive for Russia”.

“Russia is learning that the violation of Ukraine’s territorial integrity will have massive consequences, not in one or two projects, but in the whole set of political and economic relations between Russia and, especially, Europe,” Trittin said.

What is Germany doing to support Ukraine?

Germany has said it keeps all options on the table in terms of possible sanctions against Russia, including blocking the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, which is due to dual supplies of cheap natural gas from Russia to Germany.

However, there seems to be a greater willingness to impose tougher sanctions on Russia by the US and eastern NATO members.

When it comes to weapons, the US, Turkey and the UK have agreed to supply anti-tank missiles, armed drones, naval warships and other weapons aimed at supporting Ukraine’s defense. Denmark and countries in Eastern Europe are also understood to have sent weapons.

Kiev has also repeatedly urged Germany to send weapons, but the call has so far been opposed. During her first visit to Ukraine on Monday, Foreign Minister Baerbock said Berlin “will do everything possible to ensure Ukraine’s security”. However, she rejected the call for arms deliveries.

Roderich Kieswetter, a member of the German parliament and conservative politician of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), who sits on the Bundestag’s foreign affairs committee, said all options should be on the table.

“There is no need for concessions from the West, there is only a need to strengthen the confidence of the Ukrainian people. [with] this protective shield “, said Kieswetter.

“I see that Ukraine must trust Western support, because we can not afford the migration of people leaving Ukraine, because that would strengthen the position of [Vladimir] “Putin and Russia,” he added.

“We have underlined and emphasized that we would like to focus on diplomatic means and the type of sharp military support, but not at all on a military escalation,” Kieswetter said. “So it’s up to Russia to de-escalate and it should be an operation to save face for Russia.”

Moscow-backed forces have been fighting Ukrainian troops in two breakaway regions in the east of the country since 2014, when Russia annexed the Crimean peninsula from Ukraine. More than 13,000 people have been killed.

fb, rc / sms (AFP, dpa, Reuters, AP)