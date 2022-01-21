international students need entry deadline “as soon as possible”

Stakeholders say they are extremely disappointed with the way slow policy changes are going and people have lost faith in Japan.

Current border policies are not helping to keep Omicron out, as most people in Japan can get in and out, but a minority has been left in oblivion, Davide Rossi, head of the Japanese agency. Go! Go! Nihon, tha PIE News.

If it is okay for citizens to leave and then re-enter Japan, why is it not okay for new entrants like international students, the workforce and spouses or dependents? he continued.

In an article earlier this year, Nikkei Asiareported that universities known in the US like Johns Hopkins will no longer send students in the spring.

Without great interest in foreign exchange programs, Japanese universities can be badly hurt; Rossi cites that there have been a number of program cancellations across the board.

Differences in destinations for other countries like South Korea are very high at the moment, Rossi said.

An international student, Anas Cordeiro de Medeiros, 28, from Acre in northwestern Brazil, was supposed to take her course in Japan; ended up learning entirely online.

I have already booked and re-booked my ticket more than once, recalling the melody of the airline telephone service, Cordeiro said in an open letter to Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, and all decision-makers on the Japanese border.

What most students are asking for is for the Japanese government to make a clear plan for welcoming students and notify us of this decision, Cordeiro said. PIE News.

To me, the worst part of living in this oblivion is the lack of information that we can not program ourselves for anything because we never know when we will be able to finally fulfill our dream of going to Japan , or how long we have to wait. she added.

Cordeiro, like many other students, has waited two years, living for information I never get.

She has now completed her studies and hopes to be able to go to Japan for her graduation in mid-March.

An exception is a group of 87 students being admitted to Japan, a Twitter page called @StrandedOutJPN, formed by a group of students who post on Twitter about the ongoing ban, is concerned about what this might mean for others.

Since even the government acknowledges that nearly 150,000 students have waited to enter Japan, many of them by 2020, 87 exemptions will say very little about resolving the issue, the group told The PIE.

It is true that they may have compelling reasons to be in Japan, as do most of us, he added.

Rossi agrees that this exemption for just 87 students is a slap in the face to the thousands who have lost money, time and energy waiting for the issue to be addressed.

Another issue of concern to Japanese international students is the number of graduate jobs available in Japan and the timeframe within which they can apply for and obtain those jobs.

Nikkeialso interviewed a Taiwanese woman who had completed her two years at a graduate school in Japan, and soon discovered that the job market was much narrower than expected.

Eight months after arriving in Japan, she discovered that most of the students with her had already placed a job after graduation, revealing, at the same time, that the backlog meant that many people were applying for positions immediately after arriving in Japan. .

If a foreign student plans to go to graduate school in Japan, he or she should start looking for work immediately upon arrival, said Shiyou Naka, head of Linc, which provides job search support for international students and foreign nationals in the country. .

While you are still trying to decide whether to stay in Japan or not, you are running out of time, she added.

International students tend to want to join large companies to secure relatives at home because they narrow their applications, time passes without receiving any offers and they have to continue their higher education or return home, Yuji Kobayashi, senior researcher in human resources. said the Persol company Nikkei.

As problems persist for students wishing to find a job at the end of their studies in Japan, entry is still the biggest battle for international students.

“What future are we building if we treat new students this way?”

Japan is the only G7 country and probably the only OECD country that does not allow long-term students to enter and has no words or plans for them, Rossi explained. Other OECD countries such as China and New Zealand (which plans to open by April 30) have not yet opened their borders to international students.

Without foreign minds, students, researchers and workers, Japan will fall even faster than other countries in Asia, he added.

I still sincerely hope other students can come together to pursue their studies, Cordeiro said.

They just want to be able to study in a healthier way what kind of future are we building if we treat new students this way?