Harvey Mudd’s second students win gold in international physics competition | College News







Second Harvey Mudd College students Kevin Kim and Lucien Tsai competed with international teams in the 12th Annual University Physics Competition and were named Gold Medal Winners for their paper describing the possible damage to an asteroid in a city coastal. Among the six teams that won top prizes, the Harvey Mudd team was the smallest (the others had three members) and the only team from the United States (the Polish and Chinese teams also won the gold medal). The University Physics Competition is an international competition for undergraduate students. Over a weekend in November, students worked in teams of up to three people at their colleges and universities, analyzing a real-world scenario using the principles of physics. Teams may use books, magazines, computers, the Internet, programs they write, or any other non-living source, but they may not consult with anyone outside their team. They then write and submit a letter describing their work. From the 324 works submitted in this year’s competition, six teams (1.9%) were ranked as Gold Medal Winners, 60 teams (19%) were ranked as Silver Medal Winners, 85 teams (26%) were ranked as Bronze Medal Winners and 173 teams (53%) were ranked as Achieved Competitors. Teams could solve either problem A: A thicker Martian atmosphere or problem B: The impact of the asteroid ocean. Kim and Tsai, who were sponsored by physics professor Theresa Lynn, solved the asteroid problem: Consider the impact of an asteroid on the ocean, 1000 km from a coastal city. What is the minimum mass that the asteroid would require to cause significant damage to this city? Tsai says, We chose problem B because it seemed to be more challenging in the sense that physics is more involved with the various physical principles used from the asteroid entering the atmosphere to the resulting ocean waves reaching the coastal city. Strategically, we divide the problem into three different parts: the asteroid coming from space on the ocean surface, the crater of impact created, and the propagation of ocean waves in the coastal city 1000 km away. Within each of these parts, there is a main constituent method for modeling the system; for example, in the first part, is a problem of Newton’s second law and reaching the differential equation to be solved numerically. Tsai adds, As for the competition, it was a lot of fun and exciting. Every second for 48 hours, at least one of us was thinking about dinosaurs.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hmc.edu/about-hmc/2022/01/20/harvey-mudd-sophomores-earn-gold-in-international-physics-competition/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos