UN General Assembly adopts resolution condemning Holocaust denial

The resolution was passed in the presence of a group of people who survived the Nazi genocide that killed some six million Jews, about two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population, during World War II.

The vote comes on the same day, 80 years ago, during the Wansee Conference, when senior Nazi officials discussed and coordinated the genocide of the Jewish people, creating the system of Nazi death camps.

Introducing the resolution, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, the grandson of Holocaust victims himself, Gilad Erdan, said the world lives in an age in which fabrications are now becoming a reality and the Holocaust is becoming a distant memory.

Holocaust denial has spread like a cancer, it has spread under our watch, warned.

resolution

According to the resolution, this genocide will forever be a warning to all people about the dangers of hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice.

In the text,Member States express concern about the growing spread of Holocaust denial or distortion through the use of information and communication technologies.

Requests all Member States to reject without reservation any denial or distortion of the Holocaust as a historic event, in whole or in part, or any activity for that purpose.

educatIon

The resolution praises countries that have been actively engaged in preserving those places that served as Nazi death camps, concentration camps, forced labor camps, places of murder and prisons during the Holocaust, as well as similar places operated by Nazi allied regimes, collaborators or their assistants. .

It also urges member states to develop programs to educate future generations and to confront social media companies to take active measures to combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.

UNESCO

In the United Nations, most educational efforts to combat anti-Semitism take place through the Organization of Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO).





The General Assembly today unanimously adopted a resolution condemning, without reservation, any denial of the Holocaust by Paulina Kubiak.

AgencyEVENTSinclude teacher training, policy development guidance for Ministries of Education worldwide, and activities to address and prevent contemporary anti-Semitism, including online.

Last year, the agency and the World Jewish Congress signed an agreement with Facebook to redirect users seeking terms related to Holocaust denial or the Holocaust.Web pagewhich is available in 19 languages.

Following the adoption of the resolution, the agency pledged to continue learning history and combating all forms of anti-Semitism, online and offline.

Human rights

Also Thursday,UN High Commissioner for Human Rightsspoke to the Extraordinary Commission of the Italian Senate against intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism and incitement to hatred and violence.

In her speech, Michelle Bacheletrecommendedspecific reforms to build policies and narratives that emphasize humanism and our common rights.

She also said that anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim prejudice seem to be on the rise across Europe, citing a survey by Fundamental Rights Agencies showing that89% of respondents felt that anti-Semitism had increased in their country.





Former Auschwitz-Birkenau concentration camp in southern Poland, by Unsplash / Jean Carlo Emer

Political gain

According to Ms. Bachelet, political movements that profit from hatred have gathered strength in many countries.

By raising the emotions of their supporters through disinformation and disinformation campaigns, they gain media attention and votes, but also introduce deep, violent and deeply damaging wedges across societies, she warned.

The High Commissioner told Italian senators that the impact of this kind of hate speech is devastating.

It exposes them to humiliation, violence, discrimination and exclusion by exacerbating fundamental social and economic inequalities and fomenting deep grievances, she explained.

The human rights chief also recalled a quote from Primo Levi, a well-known Italian writer and Jewish Holocaust survivor, who said, “It happened, so it could happen again.”