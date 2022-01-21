International
UN General Assembly adopts resolution condemning Holocaust denial |
The resolution was passed in the presence of a group of people who survived the Nazi genocide that killed some six million Jews, about two-thirds of Europe’s Jewish population, during World War II.
The vote comes on the same day, 80 years ago, during the Wansee Conference, when senior Nazi officials discussed and coordinated the genocide of the Jewish people, creating the system of Nazi death camps.
Introducing the resolution, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations, the grandson of Holocaust victims himself, Gilad Erdan, said the world lives in an age in which fabrications are now becoming a reality and the Holocaust is becoming a distant memory.
Holocaust denial has spread like a cancer, it has spread under our watch, warned.
resolution
According to the resolution, this genocide will forever be a warning to all people about the dangers of hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice.
In the text,Member States express concern about the growing spread of Holocaust denial or distortion through the use of information and communication technologies.
Requests all Member States to reject without reservation any denial or distortion of the Holocaust as a historic event, in whole or in part, or any activity for that purpose.
educatIon
The resolution praises countries that have been actively engaged in preserving those places that served as Nazi death camps, concentration camps, forced labor camps, places of murder and prisons during the Holocaust, as well as similar places operated by Nazi allied regimes, collaborators or their assistants. .
It also urges member states to develop programs to educate future generations and to confront social media companies to take active measures to combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial or distortion.
UNESCO
In the United Nations, most educational efforts to combat anti-Semitism take place through the Organization of Education, Science and Culture (UNESCO).
AgencyEVENTSinclude teacher training, policy development guidance for Ministries of Education worldwide, and activities to address and prevent contemporary anti-Semitism, including online.
Last year, the agency and the World Jewish Congress signed an agreement with Facebook to redirect users seeking terms related to Holocaust denial or the Holocaust.Web pagewhich is available in 19 languages.
Following the adoption of the resolution, the agency pledged to continue learning history and combating all forms of anti-Semitism, online and offline.
Human rights
Also Thursday,UN High Commissioner for Human Rightsspoke to the Extraordinary Commission of the Italian Senate against intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism and incitement to hatred and violence.
In her speech, Michelle Bacheletrecommendedspecific reforms to build policies and narratives that emphasize humanism and our common rights.
She also said that anti-Semitism and anti-Muslim prejudice seem to be on the rise across Europe, citing a survey by Fundamental Rights Agencies showing that89% of respondents felt that anti-Semitism had increased in their country.
Political gain
According to Ms. Bachelet, political movements that profit from hatred have gathered strength in many countries.
By raising the emotions of their supporters through disinformation and disinformation campaigns, they gain media attention and votes, but also introduce deep, violent and deeply damaging wedges across societies, she warned.
The High Commissioner told Italian senators that the impact of this kind of hate speech is devastating.
It exposes them to humiliation, violence, discrimination and exclusion by exacerbating fundamental social and economic inequalities and fomenting deep grievances, she explained.
The human rights chief also recalled a quote from Primo Levi, a well-known Italian writer and Jewish Holocaust survivor, who said, “It happened, so it could happen again.”
Sources
2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/01/1110202
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022