International China Evergrandes bondholders threaten legal action against developers

A group of international bondholders of China Evergrande Groups threatened to move forward with a law enforcement plan that could potentially involve the liquidation of the company’s assets, as they were unable to engage substantially with the troubled property developer for months .

The group’s advisers issued a statement on Thursday accusing Evergrande of withholding essential information about his liabilities and failing to engage with his creditors, despite the company’s recent statements to the contrary. Bondholders, which include global funds, asset managers and troubled investors holding Evergrande debt, are being advised by investment bank Moelis & Co. and law firm Kirkland & Ellis LLP.

The group believes it has no choice but to seriously consider enforcement actions, “the statement said. “The group has maintained Harneys, an offshore law firm, and is prepared to take all necessary action to vigorously defend its legal rights and to protect its legitimate interests,” the statement added.

The next steps counselors are considering are debt acceleration, filing some sort of bankruptcy document known as a closing petition, and starting a liquidation process, according to a person familiar with the matter. Under liquidation, control of the company would pass to a statutory auditor, subject to judicial oversight, the person said.

An Evergrande spokesman declined to comment Thursday. The developer last year hired a unit of US investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc. as a counselor.

The 25-year-old property giant had amassed about $ 300 billion in liabilities since last June, including about $ 20 billion in outstanding US dollar bonds. Evergrande has struggled to meet its obligations since the summer and has missed deadlines for interest payments on some US dollar bonds. The three major credit rating agencies have declared it outstanding.

In early December, Evergrande said she had turned to her provincial government for help in addressing its liquidity crisis. The Guangdong government has sent a working group to help the company manage its risks, and Evergrande has set up a risk management committee that includes its top executives and representatives of several state-backed entities.

The company said in regulatory files in December and January that it planned to engage with its creditors and would work with them to formulate a restructuring plan for its offshore debt. Evergrande also said publicly that he would defend the legitimate interests of the various parties.

The international group of bondholders said Thursday that this has not happened. The main impression is that contrary to the public words of the groups, which at this point can be interpreted as an attempt to prevent any enforcement action by the creditors, the group has disregarded its offshore creditors and the legal rights of its creditors. “, It is said in their statement. Evergrande has also ignored a request to pay the fees of its creditors’ advisors, a standard practice in a restructuring process, according to two people familiar with the matter.

Advisors to the bondholders’ committee are concerned that the company may also have additional off-balance sheet debt that it has not disclosed and that it may be in worse financial condition than previously thought.

While holders of Evergrande international bonds have remained dependent, the developer has so far avoided defaulting on public debt denominated in land yuan. Last week, Evergrande secured investor support for late payments on one of its land bonds.

