What do foreign ambassadors really think about Biden’s first year

POLITICO spoke with 19 ambassadors and senior embassy staff serving in Washington, DC, and originally from Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East, and the Pacific. Almost unanimously, they describe an administration that is more organized and process-driven than the previous one.

While fewer diplomats have now posted announcements on Twitter about White House accounts, the main thing is that they feel left out by an administration that may say it is intentional and consultative.

After all, what are we talking about? We are talking about 10 minutes of waste of your time, said an ambassador from a European Union country. The thing is [Russian Foreign Minister Sergey] Lavrov, he will travel to our country and sit with our boys for an hour, an hour and a half. It is not that we believe everything Mr. Lavrov says, but if he gives an hour of his time, you will hear it, you will get the spin.

But for many major European countries, there has been a marked improvement in the Biden administrations’ commitment since Afghanistan’s debacle: they coordinate quite closely, it is quite successful, said an ambassador. In fact, the most powerful regional countries tend to get a lot of attention from the Bidens team. I’m spoiled, said an ambassador from Asia. We can more or less have instant communication.

The ambassador added that America’s internal problems and pandemic limit how much time and energy the administration can spend with all those who want attention. There should be some frustration on the part of smaller countries, but this is a reflection of the political realities that exist here.

Officials from smaller nations, mostly in Europe, are getting that message. As one ambassador told the State Department protocol office: They have done zero. They will say because of Covid, yes, but guys: come on.

Others complained that the administration was not reading them into important decisions, such as the one on the table during the US-Russia negotiations over Ukraine last week. An official said their government is only taking readings from NATO public statements.

We are in a kind of gray area. We do not know what they say about us, the official said, adding that we have never felt so insecure as now, and suggesting that other smaller governments in Europe feel the same way.

The administration insists on acting openly, even in detail repeated engagements between the administration and foreign counterparts as US-Russia bilateral talks began.

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General, said he was very grateful for the way the US worked with NATO both before the bilateral talks with Russia in Geneva, but also afterwards. Deputy Secretary [of State] Wendy Sherman has spent so much time with NATO allies consulting closely, he added.

For some European countries outside the alliance, this emphasis on close NATO consultation is what strikes so badly. collar [Sullivan] and Amanda [Sloat] are choosing to communicate through NATO, a European official complained, referring respectively to the national security adviser and the director of NSC Europe.

But EU Ambassador Stavros Lambrinidis praised Biden’s team for removing the drama from the relationship and noted that when it brings skin to play: they listen.

Speaking on condition of anonymity to allow these foreign officials to speak freely, however, most of the ambassadors POLITICO spoke to said the Biden administration was acting contrary to the presidents’s earned reputation as an empathic fraudster.

Senior officials, from Joe Biden down, do not call often enough or give the invitations diplomats have received from a friendly White House.

As key regional players like Germany, the UK, France, Australia and Japan watch Biden and other senior officials at large summits, several months often pass between phone calls. He should pick up the phone a little more often, said an ambassador from a G-7 country.

Smaller countries, meanwhile, are stuck behind a veil of bureaucracy and technocracy, their officials told POLITICO. This is an administration that constantly says Europe, Europe, Europe and what they really mean is Berlin and Paris. And that’s all, said a middle-aged European ambassador.

A deputy ambassador from Africa said he appreciated that Biden had increased respect in relations with other countries “and was beginning to fulfill his global promises to Covid. But he also could not ignore the fact that” there were complications: leaving Africa without vaccines for whole months. it was disappointing “, including only middle administration officials to contact for any concerns. We have access, but the truth is that the heads of state are still not talking [with the president]An Africa-US summit is scheduled for later in 2022.

The White House stands by its position. President Biden made it a top priority to revitalize our relationship and restore confidence in our leadership, and we have worked hard over the past year to do so. We are proud to work with mindful allies and partners across our range of priorities and continue to believe that many of our greatest opportunities for progress come from cooperation, said National Security Council spokeswoman Emily Horne.

The NSC also noted POLITICO for the success of the administration in multilateral forums, including signing 110 countries into a Global Methane Oath, directing a 136-nation effort toward an agreement on a minimum global corporate tax rate, and organizing a Covid vaccine summit.

But for an administration that has called threats to democracy a top diplomatic and national security priority, and that has welcomed it Democracy Summit in December, some foreign officials dismissed Bidens’s crisis management diplomacy: they definitely do not perform well at the moment, said a European ambassador.

Permanent capture mode

The management of dozens of allies and some cunning opponents is bound to fill every diary. However, POLITICO heard a number of examples from the ambassadors of how their first contact on an issue and sometimes their first contact with the Biden administration, the period came only when the White House needed something.

Spain is the EU’s fourth largest power received the first call from Biden on 21 August, after Kabul fell to the Taliban and while the United States was looking for places to temporarily shelter Afghan evacuees. Until then, all that Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez could manage was a walk down the hall with Biden during a NATO summit in June.

For others, the first call came about Huawei’s role in their 5G networks. If we get a call just the day you want us to remove the Chinese from our 5G network, which by our law is extremely complicated and we are a country of laws, then how do we do that? asked an astonished European ambassador.

Asian governments, predictably, are grateful that successive administrations are spending more time in their region. An Asian ambassador praised the Biden teams’ deployment to Indo-Pacific countries, including the Quad framework, which includes India, Japan, Australia and the United States.

The administration recognizes the need to strengthen ties with China’s neighbors as it confronts Beijing on multiple fronts, the ambassador said, but has been hampered by the lack of a trade agenda for the region. Trump withdrew from a trade deal in the Pacific protected by his predecessor, and 15 countries, including China, pushed forward a separate Comprehensive Regional Economic Partnership.

with over 100 diplomatic and national security posts seeks Senate confirmation still unfilled roughly half because there is no candidate, half because of Republican blockades the next challenge is simply finding a senior official to talk to.

Chief of Protocol: I have never seen that guy, said an ambassador.

It’s face time, stupid

While every ambassador wants to maximize meetings and phone calls with administration officials, there is also a strategic US interest: face-to-face engagement can offer dividends when it comes to allies aligning with the US in the politics of Russia and China.

If you take your microphone and go to a European street and ask them how much they perceive China as a threat, or about freedom in the South China Sea, they will say: What the hell are you talking about? said an ambassador. You have to do some persuasion, you have to really work with that.

Citing Covid’s concerns, the administration has given up some of the traditional beauties of hospitality in Washington, such as new ambassadors presenting their credentials to the president in person. At least 28 ambassadors arrived in Washington in the first six months of Bidens’s term missed the opportunity; The State Department did not provide the latest data.

Another ambassador told POLITICO that their head of state wanted to sit down for dinner with Biden. The White House, preferring not to expose the president to danger during a pandemic and for fear of bad eating optics nearby, as he tells Americans to distance themselves from society, told the embassy a meal was not possible.

It is a missed opportunity, said another ambassador: We can do this with face masks: these are triple vaccinated people who can be tested the same morning. There are ways to do this, right?

A sign of sensitivity about face-to-face engagement is the minister’s outburst when it happens. “I very much appreciate the effort you have made in the midst of this Omicron crisis, in which contacts are very complicated,” said José Manuel Albares, Spain’s foreign minister, after a meeting with Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday. had learned about social distancing.

In the growing competition between democracy and autocracy, allies may have little choice but to work with the United States on its own schedule and pace. But if there is one lesson from the first year of Bidens that promises America to return, then the smaller allies feel neglected and feel it even deeper when they can not make anyone pick up the phone.

In the words of the small-mouthed European ambassador: Sometimes a little investment of time gives you a lot of goodwill.