UNO joins National Student Exchange | International Programs





UNO is now a proud new member of National Student Exchange. The National Student Exchange (NSE) was founded in 1968, with statutory members the University of Alabama, the University of Montana, and Illinois State University. What started with these three institutions exchanging seven students has grown into a leading network of colleges and universities exchanging 1,800 students each year throughout the United States, Canada, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands. More than 123,000 students have benefited from peer study through the NSE over the past 50+ years, and now Mavericks will have access to over 100 new exchange opportunities through the NSE. NSE members include public and private institutions, HBCU, HSI and AANAPISI universities and locations in every US state except Delaware. Over 80 of the colleges offer access to the Honor Honor Student Exchange Program, and all students have a massive range of academic options across the network. One of the most exciting elements of this new partnership is that UNO students will pay their tuition and regular fees for 15 credit hours at UNO while attending their semester abroad through NSE. This enables students to apply for their scholarships, federal and state financial aid for exchange, and prevents them from paying the often higher tuition fees at other NSE institutions. While credit hours will be paid at UNO, the cost of living will be paid at the place where the student studies. Each host university offers a range of accommodation options and meal plans, and some allow students to make their arrangements off-campus. There are many different reasons to participate in an NSE exchange. Students can take location-enhanced courses, such as marine biology in a coastal setting. Unique research, field study and internship opportunities are also possible. For students traveling on campus, a semester away is an opportunity to experience growth and independence outside their hometown. Investigating postgraduate schools, living in a diverse geographical and cultural environment, and making connections in a new job market are some of the different motivations to study through the National Student Exchange. UN students can now apply for NSE for the 2022-2023 academic year. Priority applications are until February 25thth, followed by our recurring application period for late fall and spring placements. UNO will also accept exchange students from other NSE members to study on campus with us starting in the fall of 2022. For Mavericks interested in NSE, please visit our website or contact UNO Education Abroad. The Office of Education Abroad is ready to help students explore and make the most of this new opportunity!

