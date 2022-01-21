International
The Hong Kongers embark on a hamster rescue mission after announcing the death of Covid | Hong Kong
Authorities and pet lovers in Hong Kong are locked in cat and mouse play, with citizens organizing a clandestine rescue operation for convicted hamsters to be euthanized for fear they might transmit Covid-19.
On Tuesday, government and health officials announced that traces of the virus had been found in 11 rodents, all at a pet store where a 23-year-old staff member was ill. They ruled that more than 2,000 of the imported animals, including any pets purchased since Dec. 22, should be killed, and recommended that owners hand over their pets.
For many, it was the last resort after two years of ad hoc and often illogical pandemic measures, and residents began to act, offering to hide or adopt doomed pets. Tens of thousands signed petitions, while others offered to falsify obsolete bills before Dec. 22, Washington Post reported. Groups gathered outside the collection facilities urging people not to hand over their animals.
A Causeway Bay woman who gave her name Jessica said she volunteered on a social media group to house a hamster but was still waiting for one to be assigned. There are many other volunteers, she said. I leave a message saying what area I am in and that I can get a hamster because the apartment where I live is small and I have a dog.
I can keep it forever, or if someone wants to give it back, I can give it back, she said, adding that she was not worried about the risk of infection. Even if Id bought a hamster [myself], I would rather have Covid-19 than deliver it to Hong Kong, it makes it so big.
The local media was filled with images and images of children crying saying goodbye to their hamsters and interviews with people working to save them. Many spoke anonymously, with their voices and faces disguised for fear of retaliation amid the worsening security crackdown in Hong Kong.
A spokeswoman for Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam called the response “irrational” and said the animals had been sent in a humane manner to minimize the potential risks of transmitting the virus as soon as possible.
The Department of Agriculture, Fisheries and Conservation (AFCD) said efforts to rescue the hamsters hampered the work of the departments and posed a risk to public health.
The AFCD demands that they immediately stop such action and return the hamsters taken, she said. If the persons in question continue with such an action, or fail to return the hamsters taken, the AFCD will follow him closely and hand him over to the police for treatment.
Jessica said she was not worried about government threats. I’m not interested in that, the police. fuck them. They arrest people anyway for doing nothing, she said.
Some of my friends are in jail now. Not because of a hamster. I would rather save a life. The life of a hamster is still a life and that is what many volunteers are thinking.
Animal welfare organizations have criticized the government’s decision and urged people not to hand over anything, saying the government did not have the legal power to make the order. As of Thursday, only 68 had been submitted to the public, according to government figures.
Authorities have acknowledged that there is no evidence that pets can transmit the disease to humans, but said they were acting carelessly.
We have reason to believe the source was the warehouse containing more than 1,000 rodents in the vicinity, said Yuen Kwok-yung, a leading microbiologist and government adviser, on Wednesday. The virus can multiply through cross-infection and spread to pet stores and other retail stores.
Additional reporting by Xiaoqian Zhu
