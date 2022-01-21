Explosion in Ghana town kills 17, destroys hundreds of buildings | News





Road collision involving explosive-laden truck and motorcycle leaves at at least 17 people dead and injures 59 others.

A vehicle carrying explosives used in mining collided with a motorcycle and blew up in a town in western Ghana, leaving at least 17 people dead and injuring dozens, according to the government. Videos from the scene posted on social media on Thursday showed a large blast area in Apiate, near the city of Bogoso some 300km (180 miles) west of the capital, Accra, with dozens of buildings reduced to piles of wood, brick and twisted metal . A total of 17 people have unfortunately been confirmed dead, and 59 injured people have been rescued, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said in a statement released overnight. Seji Saji Amedonu, deputy director general of the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO), said 500 buildings had been destroyed. A regional emergency official told local media he had seen 10 dead bodies. Fatal road accident in Ghana in West Africa. A car full of mining explosives was traveling to the mine and collided with a motorcycle. The explosion blew everything for tens of meters around. It is assumed that there are numerous victims. pic.twitter.com/v7VpqLgQbD Aleksander Onishchuk (@ Brave_spirit81) January 20, 2022 The explosion occurred when a motorcycle went under a truck carrying explosives that was on route to the Chirano gold mine, run by Canada-based Kinross. A Kinross spokesperson confirmed the incident, saying it occurred 140km (87 miles) from the mine. Francis Abeiku Yankah, a NADMO coordinator for Prestea Huni-Valley, told TV3 brodcaster: I saw complete devastation of the community called Apiate. As we speak, the community is dead, it can not be inhabited by anyone. The police released a statement advising the public to move out of the area to nearby towns for their safety while recovery efforts are under way. Nearby towns have been asked to open up public spaces including classrooms and churches to survivors, the police said. It is a truly sad, unfortunate and tragic incident, and I extend, on behalf of Government, deep condolences to the families of the deceased, and I wish the injured a speedy recovery, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo tweeted. Our hearts and prayers are with the victims and those injured in the terrible explosion in Apiate, near Bogoso. May those who perished today rest in eternal peace. pic.twitter.com/fjLam7i2RD GHANA FACTS & HISTORY (@GhanaianMuseum) January 20, 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2022/1/20/ghana-police-report-huge-explosion-near-mines-in-west The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos