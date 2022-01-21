International
Lake Regina has been turned into a hockey adjustment rink
For the first time ever, Saskatchewans’s most popular lake is home to a regular-sized hockey field.
The idea for the Wascana rink, located next to the legislature on Regina Lake Wascana, was three years in the making.
Ryan Whippler, acting CEO for the Provincial Capital Commission, said crews had to start environmental testing to make sure the specific area of the lake was safe to use.
Once we got the green light for this, it started building and producing ice, he said. It started with our maintenance team. Their first step was to test the ice to make sure it was at least 19 inches thick.
Crews then cleared the snow from the area and began flooding the rink.
Planks, lighting, bathrooms and a heating shelter were also installed on site.
Whippler said it took about two weeks to finish from the first time the crews came out to start cleaning the surface.
The ice rink will be checked by our maintenance staff daily to make sure the ice thickness is there. They would scratch it as needed and flood it probably every two to three days, Whippler said.
A team of four to six people will use pumps and lake water to flood the surface.
The rink is open daily from 11:00 until 21:00 and is free to the public.
Don McMorris, minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission, said the rink is just one more tool to attract visitors to Wascana Park throughout the winter.
This is a $ 200,000 investment awaiting an NHL-sized world-class rink, McMorris said. The skating rink in Wascana will offer a unique skating experience with the background of our Legislature, which is an excellent photo optim.
When the rink opened on Thursday, Skate Regina members were some of the first to test the ice.
It’s really nice to have the sun. We were not used to the sun shining while we were skating. They were usually indoors without windows, so it was fun. It’s a different experience, that’s for sure, said Garrett Gosselin, a member of Skate Regina. It’s a good way to embrace winter and keep up with community activities because we really need it all winter long.
(Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)
The skating rink in Wascana will act as a hub for the upcoming Frost Reginas Festival.
The festival is mostly outside and features a range of winter activities, exhibitions and music throughout the city.
As Omicron cases continue to rise across Saskatchewan, festival organizers say they are closely monitoring case numbers and keeping in touch with local health officials.
The risk of COVID-19 is as high as it has ever been and Omicron is certainly in our city. Were we seeing an increase in cases and were we seeing our health care system being burdened, said Tim Reid, co-chair of the Frost Festival. We need to be prepared for possible changes around health orders. Even if this does not happen, we should do all we can to increase not only our public service counseling but our physical disguise and distancing.
Reid said at this point, the Frost Festival is still going on as planned.
It is scheduled to take place from February 4-13, with events and activities in Wascana Park, Evraz Place, Reginas Warehouse District and downtown.
Sources
2/ https://regina.ctvnews.ca/one-of-a-kind-skating-experience-here-s-how-a-regina-lake-was-transformed-into-a-regulation-hockey-rink-1.5748654
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022