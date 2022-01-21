Lake Regina has been turned into a hockey adjustment rink

For the first time ever, Saskatchewans’s most popular lake is home to a regular-sized hockey field.

The idea for the Wascana rink, located next to the legislature on Regina Lake Wascana, was three years in the making.

Ryan Whippler, acting CEO for the Provincial Capital Commission, said crews had to start environmental testing to make sure the specific area of ​​the lake was safe to use.

Once we got the green light for this, it started building and producing ice, he said. It started with our maintenance team. Their first step was to test the ice to make sure it was at least 19 inches thick.

Crews then cleared the snow from the area and began flooding the rink.

Planks, lighting, bathrooms and a heating shelter were also installed on site.

Whippler said it took about two weeks to finish from the first time the crews came out to start cleaning the surface.

The ice rink will be checked by our maintenance staff daily to make sure the ice thickness is there. They would scratch it as needed and flood it probably every two to three days, Whippler said.

A team of four to six people will use pumps and lake water to flood the surface.

The rink is open daily from 11:00 until 21:00 and is free to the public.

Don McMorris, minister responsible for the Provincial Capital Commission, said the rink is just one more tool to attract visitors to Wascana Park throughout the winter.

This is a $ 200,000 investment awaiting an NHL-sized world-class rink, McMorris said. The skating rink in Wascana will offer a unique skating experience with the background of our Legislature, which is an excellent photo optim.

When the rink opened on Thursday, Skate Regina members were some of the first to test the ice.

It’s really nice to have the sun. We were not used to the sun shining while we were skating. They were usually indoors without windows, so it was fun. It’s a different experience, that’s for sure, said Garrett Gosselin, a member of Skate Regina. It’s a good way to embrace winter and keep up with community activities because we really need it all winter long.

(Gareth Dillistone / CTV News)

The skating rink in Wascana will act as a hub for the upcoming Frost Reginas Festival.

The festival is mostly outside and features a range of winter activities, exhibitions and music throughout the city.

As Omicron cases continue to rise across Saskatchewan, festival organizers say they are closely monitoring case numbers and keeping in touch with local health officials.

The risk of COVID-19 is as high as it has ever been and Omicron is certainly in our city. Were we seeing an increase in cases and were we seeing our health care system being burdened, said Tim Reid, co-chair of the Frost Festival. We need to be prepared for possible changes around health orders. Even if this does not happen, we should do all we can to increase not only our public service counseling but our physical disguise and distancing.

Reid said at this point, the Frost Festival is still going on as planned.

It is scheduled to take place from February 4-13, with events and activities in Wascana Park, Evraz Place, Reginas Warehouse District and downtown.