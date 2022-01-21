PEI expands childcare support amid COVID-19 restrictions





HALIFAX – Prince Edward Island is helping families choose to keep their children at home from a licensed early learning or childcare center as public health measures for COVID-19 are tightened. The provincial government will credit the center with the amount the families would normally pay. This will help the centers have the income they need to function and so that families do not lose their children’s registered space, the government said in a statement. Centers can expect to receive payments directly from the province, which means parents do not have to apply. Families with infants up to school who have been adversely affected by restrictions or who choose not to use their regular licensed childcare and seek out a private nanny may apply for Child Care Allowance online. As we move through this next phase of the pandemic, we realize that some families are choosing to keep their children at home from early-year centers to help reduce the risk of exposure. “We want to support these parents and their centers,” said Natalie Jameson, Minister of Education and Lifelong Learning. The province says it will also continue to administer School-age Child Care Assistance, which provides $ 125 a week for children with families between the ages of five and 12 seeking child care while schools are open. closed for classroom teaching. Families with children attending a licensed school-age center will not need to apply, as the center will be paid for automatically by the province. If a family chooses to hire a private nanny, they can register online for Child Care Assistance. Moreover, when licensed early learning centers close due to COVID-19, they will continue to be able to benefit from the provinces Emergency Assistance Program for Child Care Centerwhich covers the parent fee. As distance learning continues, we also want to reassure parents that our vacation program, our student support services, and our school-based substitute program will continue, Jameson added. The government says schools across the province are careful to provide support for students with special needs who are currently supported by a school education assistant or youth service worker. Virtual services have also been deployed to support children and families in the Intensive Behavior Intervention program. We know every family situation is different and we are trying to meet the needs of all our students during these challenging days, Jameson said. MOs, SLPs, school counselors and APSEA services are working with students virtually and in person, and substitute teachers have been hired to provide in-school support for students with academic or social difficulties. Student services and teachers have identified students who greatly benefit from this type of support. Parents or guardians can contact their school administrator if they think their child would benefit from this support, the government said in a statement.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://atlantic.ctvnews.ca/p-e-i-expands-childcare-support-amid-covid-19-restrictions-1.5748519 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos