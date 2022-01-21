International
Fredericton police ‘close’ tent cities over security concerns – New Brunswick
Fredericton Police Force says that after a fire in one of the cities with tents, it will close them, to guarantee the safety of those who experience homelessness.
On Tuesday, according to Police Chief Roger Brown, a fire broke out due to the use of a propane heater inside one of the tents behind the lieutenant-governor’s house. The fire spread to three other tents, destroying all items for at least five other people.
“We know that while homelessness is the result of a series of complex contributors, what we most often see as the root causes are mental health challenges, trauma, drug use and addiction,” but the force must do what it’s to do. keep residents safe, Brown said in a statement Wednesday.
Read more:
Homeless advocates in NB say province has not been spared from camp riots
He spoke directly with the fire on Tuesday.
Last night’s fire could have been much more tragic, given that the propane heaters used indoors are not only a fire hazard, but are also an explosion hazard and could lead to asphyxiation from the gases, he said.
As such, in the coming days, we will close tent sites to minimize risks to individuals living there. Together with our partners, we will continue to encourage those living in difficulty to access the available housing space. ”
Warren Maddox, executive director of the Frederictons Homeless Shelter, said he is a supporter of police efforts to get people in and out of the cold. He said this is for their safety.
Having propane heaters inside tents in that place is simple, the problem is written all over, Maddox said in an interview Thursday.
Trends
One person was charged after four people were found dead near the Canada-US border in Manitoba
As Omicron feeds COVID fatigue, Canadians weigh risks to themselves
Either it will be a problem with the fire or even worse, because they have all these tents that are lined with butt, which makes them insulated from the air in many ways, you have something that produces a good amount. of carbon monoxide in an enclosed space that generally does not end well for humans.
He said shelters in the city, for now, are being exploited.
Read more:
Homelessness at worst in NB as Omicron COVID-19 variant grows, says doctor
There is capacity within the system to get people inside, out of the cold, Maddox said. The problem is that many people just do not want to.
Maddox said it is often a resistance to on-site rules in shelters and places out of the cold.
They do not want to follow the rules or do not want to do this or that and for the main shelters, there are some rules. The rules are modeled around, or (what you can) see when they move into an apartment somewhere.
He said those living in tents and experiencing homelessness should be introduced to the system and other issues should be addressed before permanent housing can be established.
He said when police and the municipality move to demolish tent cities, it will not be a show of force.
We have no interest in confrontation, we have no interest in getting someone out of there by kicking and shouting, he said. We talked about this at a meeting last night. No, they were not. This is not the way we want to go.
We will try other methods to get people inside, out of the cold.
How COVID-19 is affecting the homeless population of New Brunswicks
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Sources
2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/8527465/fredericton-police-closing-tent-cities-safety/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022
- Lara Trump: Bring Hillary Clinton Vs. Donald Trump’s 2024 Rematch January 15, 2022
- Merger of talent agencies CAA and ICM attracts the attention of the DOJ January 15, 2022
- Facebook, Google CEO aware of formal advertising market transactions, proceedings alleged January 15, 2022