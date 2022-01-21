Fredericton police ‘close’ tent cities over security concerns – New Brunswick

Fredericton Police Force says that after a fire in one of the cities with tents, it will close them, to guarantee the safety of those who experience homelessness.

On Tuesday, according to Police Chief Roger Brown, a fire broke out due to the use of a propane heater inside one of the tents behind the lieutenant-governor’s house. The fire spread to three other tents, destroying all items for at least five other people.

“We know that while homelessness is the result of a series of complex contributors, what we most often see as the root causes are mental health challenges, trauma, drug use and addiction,” but the force must do what it’s to do. keep residents safe, Brown said in a statement Wednesday.

He spoke directly with the fire on Tuesday.

Last night’s fire could have been much more tragic, given that the propane heaters used indoors are not only a fire hazard, but are also an explosion hazard and could lead to asphyxiation from the gases, he said.

As such, in the coming days, we will close tent sites to minimize risks to individuals living there. Together with our partners, we will continue to encourage those living in difficulty to access the available housing space. ”

Warren Maddox, executive director of the Frederictons Homeless Shelter, said he is a supporter of police efforts to get people in and out of the cold. He said this is for their safety.

Having propane heaters inside tents in that place is simple, the problem is written all over, Maddox said in an interview Thursday.

Either it will be a problem with the fire or even worse, because they have all these tents that are lined with butt, which makes them insulated from the air in many ways, you have something that produces a good amount. of carbon monoxide in an enclosed space that generally does not end well for humans.

He said shelters in the city, for now, are being exploited.

There is capacity within the system to get people inside, out of the cold, Maddox said. The problem is that many people just do not want to.

Maddox said it is often a resistance to on-site rules in shelters and places out of the cold.

They do not want to follow the rules or do not want to do this or that and for the main shelters, there are some rules. The rules are modeled around, or (what you can) see when they move into an apartment somewhere.

He said those living in tents and experiencing homelessness should be introduced to the system and other issues should be addressed before permanent housing can be established.

He said when police and the municipality move to demolish tent cities, it will not be a show of force.

We have no interest in confrontation, we have no interest in getting someone out of there by kicking and shouting, he said. We talked about this at a meeting last night. No, they were not. This is not the way we want to go.

We will try other methods to get people inside, out of the cold.

















