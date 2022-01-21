The UN approves the Israeli move to condemn Holocaust denial





The United Nations approved one on Thursday Israeli resolution condemning the denial and distortion of the Holocaust, the Nazi genocide that killed nearly six million Jews and millions more. The adoption of the resolution by the 193-member General Assembly, co-sponsored by Germany and backed by the United States and Russia among many others, took place against the backdrop of growing anti-Semitism globally, accompanied by an attack on a synagogues in Texas less than a week ago. Israel and other sponsors called the resolution necessary because of the abundance of misinformation and ignorance about the Holocaust and the events surrounding it, especially among young people. The General Assembly adopted the resolution by consensus which means that it was adopted without a vote by country. Only Iran, Israel’s most ardent opponent, objected.

The passage of the resolution resulted in an unusual, albeit symbolic, diplomatic victory for Israel at the United Nations, where the story is often perceived by Israelis as biased in favor of Palestinian aspirations for their state. Diplomats said it was only the second time since the founding of Israel that the General Assembly had adopted an Israeli-backed resolution. The first was in 2005, when a resolution was adopted to establish International Holocaust Remembrance Day. That day, January 27, commemorates the liberation of Auschwitz concentration camp by Soviet soldiers in the last days of World War II. Thursday’s vote was scheduled to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Wannsee Conference, the 1942 lakeside gathering where top Nazi leaders created what they called The final settlement of the Jewish question, a plan to exterminate the Jews. One-third of the world’s Jewish population, including 1.5 million children, would die under their organized policy of gas strikes, shootings, and slave labor at Auschwitz and other concentration camps set up by the Nazi regime. Hitler. Gilad Erdan, Israel’s ambassador to the United Nations and a grandson of Holocaust victims, said in the official presentation of the resolution that although the atrocities were well documented, we now live in an age in which fabrications are now becoming a reality and the Holocaust is taking place. a distant memory. Mr Erdan said only half the world’s population had heard of the Holocaust and that some believed the events were a complete myth.

Reinforced by social media, Mr. Erdan said Holocaust denial has spread like a cancer that has spread under our watch, which had made the General Assembly resolution necessary. The resolution reaffirms that the Holocaust will forever be a warning to all people about the dangers of hatred, bigotry, racism and prejudice. It expresses concern at the growing prevalence of Holocaust denial or distortion through the use of information and communication technologies and urges all UN members to unreservedly reject any Holocaust denial or distortion as a historic event, in whole or in part. . or any activity for this purpose. The resolution also commends countries that have been actively engaged in the protection of those places that served as Nazi death camps, concentration camps, forced labor camps, places of murder and prisons during the Holocaust, as well as similar places operated by Nazi allied regimes. their collaborators or auxiliaries. He also urges all UN members to develop educational programs that will instill in future generations the lessons of the Holocaust in order to help prevent future acts of genocide, and urges social media companies to take action. active measures to combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial or distortion. The United Nations has already undertaken a series of educational efforts to combat anti-Semitism and Holocaust denial, mainly through the work of UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization. Last year, for example, UNESCO and the Jewish World Congress sign an agreement with Facebook directing users searching for Holocaust terms to a website of information they created, aboutholocaust.org. Eliot Minchenberg, director of the UNESCO office in New York, said a similar agreement could be signed soon with TikTok.

He also said that the new UN resolution would definitely give us more support, and perhaps leverage, when it comes to member states’ commitment to efforts to educate people about the Holocaust, noting that in many countries, its history is not taught in schools. We should not be surprised if the children do not know, he said.

