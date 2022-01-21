COVID-19 wastewater data show decline in Nantucket

The good news about lowering COVID-19 levels in Boston wastewater is that it is a trend that is spreading to the Cape and Islands.

The latest Nantucket sewer test report shows a sharp drop in viral loads, said Jerico Mele, Nantucket’s director of human services.

“We are seeing a decline in sewage numbers in a similar way to Boston recently. We may start to see a drop in cases next week,” Mele said.

The new report posted online Thursday follows a record increase in viral loads reported on January 12th.

The concentration number passed to the roof “at the time, Melesaid.

The amount of virus in the sewage essentially broke every record we had of viral concentration for the past three weeks, Mele said.

But this week viral RNA copies per liter of sewage, adjusted for flow, fell to approximately 3.3 million, from 4.8 million last week.

It seems like good news, especially if the trend continues, Mele said.

The fall of Nantucket came a week or so laterDeer Island Treatment Plant of the Massachusetts Water Resources Authorityin Boston Harbor, reported declining COVID-19 levels in wastewater.

The Provincetown sewage test result shows increase

The results from the Provincetown sewage test are slightly more mixed.

The final result (the sewage test result) has been achieved, said Richard J. Waldo, director of the Public Works Department at Provincetowns.

Is it rising to the level of the explosion we saw (last summer) with Provincetown? No, said Waldo.

Provincetown made international news with a increase in cases of COVID-19 last summer after the weekend of July 4th.

The latest report from January 5 shows a viral load that is approximately one-third lower than the summer record maximum, but also represents an increase compared to the most recent test results.

Test results from Jan. 1 and Jan. 3 showed a drop in coronavirus loads, to 545,197 copies per liter and 451,487 copies per liter, respectively, Waldo said.

But the January 5 report showed an increase to about 2.3 million copies of viral RNA per liter of wastewater.

There are many factors that could explain the change in viral loads, Waldo said, adding that the time of day the tests are performed and whether the test coincides with weekend visitors could affect the test results.

“You have to observe it over time.”

He said the general trend in Provincetown had been on the rise, but he expected to see what the latest test results show, especially since the sewage plant did not conduct testing last week due to a shortage of staff.

New test results will be released later this week or early next week, he said.

Waldo said he expected to see a drop in viral loads soon.

“I think we have reached our peak.”

Mele said the sewage results indicate the direction the infections will take about a week after the test report.

Barnstable County’s seven-day average for new cases shows decline

But in a press conference Thursday morning, Julian Cyr state senator D-Truro said COVID-19 cases already appear to be declining locally.

The seven-day average for new cases in Barnstable County is going around 272 a day, Cyr said.

This is less than the 400 we were seeing last week.

Cyr said he believes January 3 to 11 represented the peak of COVID-19 cases in Cape Cod.

Sean O’Brien, director of the Barnstable County Department of Health and Environment, said the county appeared to be “climbing from the back of a mountain” when it came to new COVID-19 cases.

But during the teleconference he begged the public to avoid large gatherings, keep a mask inside, and be vaccinated and strengthened.

Cyr said that although the number of new cases appears to be on a downward trend, the test positivity rate for many cities in Kay remains at 15%, which is considered an outbreak level.

In the last two weeks reported by state public health officials on Jan. 13, Nantucket had 460 new cases of COVID-19, accounting for 16.7% of the 2753 cases of COVID-19 in Nantucket since the onset of the pandemic.

Provincetown, like the rest of Cape and the state, has also seen an increase in cases, with 34 new COVID-19 infections in the same two-week time period for a total of 403 cases since the pandemic began.

Both Provincetown and Nantucket are working with Cambridge-based Biobot Analytics to track viral loads in wastewater.

The biobot was selected by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to analyze wastewater samples from more than 300 treatment plants serving more than 100 million people across the U.S., according to The Associated Press.

The Omicron cases, which are responsible for the recent rise, have already peaked in the UK.

U.S. General Surgeon, Dr. Vivek Murthy, on Sunday said that in some parts of the US, especially in the northeast, cases have started to rise or even fall.

But Murthy said parts of the U.S. that saw Omicron hit later would deal with him for a while. “The coming weeks will be difficult.”

Waldo said he did not know why coronavirus test results from Boston showed a drop in viral loads at the same time Provincetown loads remained elevated.

Because of the amount of flow that passes through the Deer Island Treatment Plan, the samples may be slightly more dilute than they are locally, Waldo said.

Or “there may be some kind of stalemate behind the big city.”