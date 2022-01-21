Inside 2022’s International Sportsman’s Expo in Sacramento





Lots of gadgets and gear for new and experienced lovers of the great outdoors.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. After a hiatus due to the pandemic, the California International Sportsmans Expo is back. This year, five buildings at Cal Expo are filled with hundreds of exhibitors and lots of sporting gear. Anyone heading to the big event can enjoy special sessions that include outdoor activities, gear and destinations, all of which are hosted by experts. In addition, a youth fair and hands-on activities will be open all weekend for the kids. The International Sportsmans Expo is located at Cal Expo at 1600 Exposition Boulevard in Sacramento. It starts Jan. 20. General Admission tickets are $ 16 at the gate or online. Youth under 16 get in free. A map of the event can be found TIMES. Thursday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Friday – 11:00 am – 8:00 pm

Saturday – 10:00 am – 7:00 pm

Sunday – 10:00 am – 5:00 pm For live traffic conditions, view the Waze Map below. Best places to visit in Northern California | Bartell’s Backroads It’s easy to take the same route. There’s over 50,000 miles of California State Highway and it only takes you to well-known destinations, but Bartell’s Backroads will take you to some of the hidden places that you won’t want to miss.

