Blinken, Lavrov, do not expect progress in Ukraine

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken is meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Geneva, the fourth time in the past week that US and Russian officials have engaged in direct talks.

In remarks before their talks began on Friday, each side said it expected no progress on Friday.

Lavrov said he hoped the United States was bringing concrete answers to Russian concerns.

Blinken said the US is committed to the path of diplomacy and dialogue, but is also committed to a united, swift and tough response if Russia commits aggression against Ukraine.

The West is demanding that Russia withdraw its troops and weapons from the border with Ukraine, while Moscow is pushing for NATO to limit its operations in Eastern and Central Europe and insists that the Western military alliance reject Ukraine’s membership bid.

Blinken vowed on Thursday that the United States and its allies would inflict swift and massive costs on Russia if it invaded Ukraine, but said Russian President Vladimir Putin could still choose a diplomatic solution to rising tensions in Eastern Europe. .

Blinken said the US has been “very clear” that if any Russian military force moves across the Ukrainian border, it will face a swift and tough response joined by the US and our allies and partners.

After meeting with German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock in Berlin, Blinken said Putin has a choice between dialogue and diplomacy on the one hand and conflict and consequences on the other. He has to decide which course to take.

Blinken said: “We were at a crucial moment, referring to the clash between Western countries and Moscow over the gathering of Putin’s 100,000 troops along Ukraine’s eastern flank.

While the US has been adamant that a Russian military invasion of Ukraine would bring swift and significant economic sanctions, but no US or NATO military response has been less clear than it could be. to do the West in the event of Russian cyberattacks or other actions. against the government of Kiev.

At his press conference Wednesday, U.S. President Joe Biden made confusing comments about the West’s response to what he called a small incursion.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki later said Biden knows from long experience that the Russians have an extensive book of aggression without military action, including cyberattacks and paramilitary tactics. And he affirmed today that those acts of Russian aggression will face a decisive, reciprocal and united response.

Bidens’s comment on a small incursion drew a sharp response from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who said on Twitter: We want to remind the great powers that there are no small incursions and small nations. Just as there are no small casualties and little grief from the loss of loved ones. I say this as the president of a great power.

Biden defended whether Putin would invade Ukraine, saying, “I’m not so sure of him [is] sure what it will do. I think he will go inside. He has to do something.

The US leader said he did not believe Putin wanted a full-scale war, but wanted to test the determination of the United States and NATO.

Russia has denied that it has intentions to invade Ukraine, while seeking security guarantees, such as Ukraine’s non-membership in NATO, the seven-decade-old military alliance formed after World War II.

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova claimed that Ukrainian and Western allegations of an imminent Russian attack on Ukraine were a “cover for organizing their large-scale provocations, including those of a military nature.”

“They can have extremely tragic consequences for regional and global security,” Zakharova said.

She pointed to Britain handing over weapons to Ukraine in recent days, claiming that Ukraine perceives Western military aid as a “carte blanche” for a military operation in the Donbas region of eastern Ukraine.

Some material in this report came from the Associated Press.

