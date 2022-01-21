Tonga: International aid blocked by COVID | News | DW





An Australian Tonga-bound aid flight was forced to return after a COVID-19 case was discovered on board, officials said on Friday. The South Pacific island nation, currently without COVID-19, has a strict border control policy. Aid supplies were shifted to another flight that took off on Friday, according to an Australian defense spokesman. The first shipment of aid from Australia and New Zealand began arriving in Tonga on Thursday. To keep COVID-19 away, Tonga is currently seeking contactless assistance. Saturday’s eruption of the Hunga Tonga underwater volcano Hunga Ha’apai covered Tonga in a thick layer of ash and triggered a tsunami that damaged buildings and resorts along the coastline. At least 3 people were killed. A tsunami tore off the coast of Tonga’s main island Telephone communications were restored on Wednesday, however, damage to the island’s only underwater internet cable is likely to take a month or more to repair. The Tongans have worked for days to clear the island’s airport runway of ashes to allow aid flights to enter. Water priority Officials have said providing clean drinking water is a priority, as the ash has contaminated Tonga’s drinking water supply, according to the World Health Organization. A ship carrying aid from New Zealand was also expected to arrive in Tonga on Friday. The ship holds 250,000 liters of water and has the capacity to produce 70,000 liters per day with a desalination device. Ash has contaminated Tonga’s water supply, according to the World Health Organization. An Australian aid ship is expected to arrive in Tonga next week. Other relief supplies include emergency shelters, communications equipment and power generators. International relief efforts have increased United Nations spokesman Stephane Dujarric has said assessment teams have reached most parts of the country, including remote and isolated islands. “We remain seriously concerned about access to safe water for 50,000 people across the country. Water quality testing continues and most people rely on bottled water,” he added. While Australia has donated $ 1 million for immediate humanitarian supplies, Foreign Minister Marise Payne said on Friday that cash donations would have to be followed by further support for reconstruction. “The impact of this volcanic eruption and the ensuing tsunami and the damage that the floods are causing will be an ongoing challenge for Tonga, especially in terms of infrastructure,” she said. see / wmr (AFP, Reuters) Tonga destroyed by volcanic eruption, tsunami in photo ‘Unprecedented disaster’ Tongan officials confirmed that at least three people died after a massive underwater volcanic eruption and tsunami struck the Pacific country, what the government called an “unprecedented catastrophe”. With the only internet cable cut in the country, it remains difficult to understand the extent of the damage through satellite telephone connections, surveillance flights and satellite imagery.

Tonga destroyed by volcanic eruption, tsunami in photo Drowned in gray dust Volcanic ash has covered Tonga, as seen in this image before and after. World Health Organization official Sean Casey said “the whole country is covered in ashes,” adding that water pollution is currently the biggest threat to the population. The UN health agency said about 100 houses had been damaged, with 50 destroyed on Tonga’s main island, Tongatapu.

Tonga destroyed by volcanic eruption, tsunami in photo Volcanic eruption The Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha’apai underwater volcano had erupted on Saturday, sending ash about 30 kilometers (19 miles) into the air. It deposited ash, gas and acid rain in a large area of ​​the Pacific. A tsunami followed the volcano, raising waves in Tonga up to 15 meters (50 feet), its government said.

Tonga destroyed by volcanic eruption, tsunami in photo Sending help While communication from Tonga remained interrupted, New Zealand sent surveillance flights to monitor the damage. Several international organizations, including the UN and the Red Cross, are trying to send aid, but Tonga airport remains closed. Australia and New Zealand said they would send aid ships that could take days due to the massive distance.

Tonga destroyed by volcanic eruption, tsunami in photo Impacts across the Pacific: Oil spill in Peru Large waves from the volcanic eruption are believed to have caused an oil spill in an area rich in marine biodiversity in Peru. Peruvian authorities said a ship was loading oil at a refinery on the Pacific coast on Sunday when strong waves moved the boat and caused the spill. So far, it is the only known oil spill that has occurred in the Pacific basin since Saturday’s explosion.

Tonga destroyed by volcanic eruption, tsunami in photo Impacts across the Pacific: Tsunami waves reach Japan The tsunami waves caused by the explosion spread across the Pacific Ocean and hit the coastline of Japan. Herds of seashells cultivated in eastern Japan’s Mie prefecture were swept into the sea by the waves.

Tonga destroyed by volcanic eruption, tsunami in photo Impacts across the Pacific: Damaged boats in New Zealand The impact was also felt in New Zealand. Waves entering the marinas severely damaged the boats, while others in New Zealand said they could hear the explosion.

Tonga destroyed by volcanic eruption, tsunami in photo Previous outbreak in 2015 An eruption in 2015, pictured above, caused the formation of a volcanic cone between the islands of Hunga Tonga and Hunga Ha’apai. The blast released dense, particle-rich aircraft. Author: Saim Duan Inayatullah, Farah Bahgat



