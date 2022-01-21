International
With a $ 25 million gift, ASU’s Thunderbird School of Global Management aims to educate 100 million worldwide by 2030
The historic gift from Francis and Dionne Najafi expands the school’s reach globally
Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Global Management announced plans today to educate 100 million students by 2030, thanks to a historic $ 25 million donation.
Phoenix Philanthropists Francis and Dionne Najafi are funding an accredited online Certificate in Global Management and Entrepreneurship, consisting of five world-class courses in 40 different languages, as part of Francis and Dionne Najafi, Global Initiative for 100 million students.
The certificate will be covered by full scholarships, ie at no cost to students. Courses, which include subjects such as global leadership, customer experience and global entrepreneurship, start in April.
There are a large number of people around the world who do not have access to education, said Francis Najafi. My wife and I think of education as part of your basic human rights. … As an immigrant about five decades ago, I learned the value of education. I learned my basic management and leadership skills here at Thunderbird, where I also learned that you can cope with your cultural and social differences. This is so unique to Thunderbird.
Students in the initiative will receive a badge for each course they complete and an accredited certificate of 15 credits upon successful completion of all five courses. They will have the opportunity of lifelong learning and alternative educational pathways through Thunderbird and ASU, or will be able to transfer credits to other universities around the world.
The plan is for a phased approach. In the first year, the initiative aims to reach students in Iran, Kenya, Mexico, Indonesia, Egypt, India, Senegal, Brazil and Vietnam in their native languages.
By the second year, the program will expand across Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Latin America to at least 25 languages.
By the fourth year or earlier, the program will have expanded to Europe and Central Asia with 40 languages in total. Eventually, the initiative will be available to students worldwide, reaching the target of 100 million students.
Today’s announcement is a game changer in many respects, said Soraya Hakuziyaremye, a Thunderbird student, Rwanda’s former trade minister and current deputy governor of the Central Bank of Rwanda.
Hakuziyaremye said Africans across the continent will be able to access a world-class global education.
Thunderbird has touched more than 2 million students in its 75-year history, said Thunderbird CEO and Dean Sanjeev Khagram.
As a refugee from Idi Amins Uganda, my life was transformed by having access to world-class education, so this is deeply personal to me. The Najafi Thunderbird Global Initiative is educational inclusion, innovation and impact on a global scale, Khagram said.
Francis Najafi came to America from Iran to be educated and won four degrees from three universities. In 1982, he founded Pivotal Group, a real estate opportunity fund. He later extended the mandate of Pivotal Groups, successfully investing in private equity and growth entrepreneurship opportunities.
Access to higher education and the need for equality and inclusion is one of a global scale, said ASU President Michael Crow. One of the reasons Arizona State University is so pleased to have Thunderbird as part of our enterprise is because it is a school that has focused on sustainable prosperity worldwide for decades. The commitment made to the school by Francis and Dionne Najafi will impact communities around the world and be a force to be reckoned with. We are grateful for their commitment to a limitless expansion of the opportunities that come with higher education.
Learn more aboutFrancis and Dionne Najafi, Global Initiative for 100 million students.
Image at the top: The Thunderbird School of Global Management headquarters in downtown Phoenix. Photo by Samantha Chow / ASU News
