While the overall Japanese wine market in 2021 is estimated to have fallen below last year’s levels, sales of Suntory Wine International Limited* 1 exceeded that of 2020. This was driven by strong sales of casual Japanese wines like ours Cutches Mutenka series, and our Can Suntory Wine Sour 350 mL, which went on sale in February as part of our efforts to create new demand and a significant increase in sales of our organic Italian wine Organic tavernello.

In 2022, we will propose a variety of new, customer-oriented products, in line with changes in the market and customer needs in recent years. In particular, we will use the Suntory Tomi no Oka canteen as a communication source for Japanese wine, propose new ways of drinking wine to make it more accessible, and respond to the wide needs of our customers. using our strengths in Monozukuri. In addition to initiatives for existing customers who regularly drink our wine, we will also step up efforts to attract new customers to Suntory wine.

* 1: Includes sales volume from Iwanohara Vineyard Co., Ltd. and Fwines Co., Ltd.

2021 Review

Japanese wine

Sales volume* 2 of Japanese Wine increased by 4% compared to last year. In particular, there has been a significant increase in our sales Winery Tomi jo Oka AND Japan Premium series thanks to their highly valued tastes, the result of our complete quality management processes.

* 2: Includes sales volume from Iwanohara Vineyard Co., Ltd.

Casual Japanese wine

The volume of sales of our Japanese casual wine increased by 2% over the past year. Total sales of Kthonja Mutenka the series was at the level of a year ago, with 2.38 million cases* 3 sold, and the brand maintained its position as the best-selling wine in Japan* 4. New Toshitsu 30% less* 5 our version Sankaboshizai Mutenka and Oishii wine, which we released in August in line with the growing awareness of the importance of health, has been favorably received by our customers as a way to enjoy delicious wine while reducing sugar intake. our Can Suntory Wine Sour 350 mL, which was launched in February, has been well received for its refreshing aroma that goes well with a variety of meals and as a new, common way to enjoy wine mixed with sparkling water. Because of its popularity, we revised our full-year sales target to 350,000 cases* 6 in March, approximately a month and a half after the launch of the product, which we also achieved.

* 3: 12 x 720 ml bottle in each case

* 4: * According to Intage SRI. Volume of wine sales in the Japanese market from January 2021 to December 2021 (Total of all SM / CVS / liquor DS / home centers / pharmacies / liquor stores / commercial alcoholic beverage stores)

* 5: Carbohydrates without dietary fiber

* 6: 24 x 350 ml cans in each case

Imported wines

Total sales volume of imported wines declined over the past year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with prolonged home stay demands severely affecting the domestic market. On the other hand, organic wines performed well, with sales of our Italian organic wines Organic tavernello increasing significantly mainly for home consumption.

Strategy for 2022

The wine market is changing as a result of lifestyle changes in recent years. A growing number of new consumers are choosing to drink wine and sales of expensive wines are growing with more people wanting to increase the time they spend at home and, with fewer opportunities to eat out, try new wines in home. In line with these changes, we are communicating summer charms to different segments of customers. Further, in addition to initiatives for existing customers who regularly drink our wine, we are stepping up efforts to attract new customers to Suntory wine products.

Japanese wine

With a growing market and growing number of wineries, the environment surrounding our wine products in Japan is changing drastically. Wine is one of the founding businesses of Suntory Group, and so with the desire to stay at the top of the Japanese wine industry, we will continue to engage in the production of environmentally and socially sustainable wine. Furthermore, we will work to develop and nurture winery-led brands, enhance and strengthen our customer contact points through the internet and other media. In 2022, we will focus on communicating the beauties of our Japanese wine through the Suntory Tomi no Oka winery, through real contact points like factory tours and online contact points like e-commerce.

We will also maximize synergy between our wineries in Japan and Europe. To do this, we will share and share wine production expertise with our Château Lagrange* 7 winery in Bordeaux, and aim to create wine that is even more quality.

* 7: The Château Lagrange winery is a prestigious St. Julien in the Medoc region of Bordeaux, France. In 1983, Suntory became the first non-European company to participate in the management of the winery, making proactive capital investments to improve the property – replanting the vineyards, renovating the winery, repairing the iconic building of the winery. property and gardens, and more. Suntory also reviewed the cultivation and fermentation processes, building and strengthening a system for improved quality. Today, the winery continues to create exceptional quality wines based on its unique winemaking philosophy: Maximizing the benefits of terrorism through harmony between people and nature.

Creating new application

By strengthening our line of small canned wines, we will offer products that are attractive and accessible to new customers. We will also use our strengths in manufacturing to create new demands and develop high quality and delicious products with unique wine attractions.

Following the success of Can Suntory Wine Sour 350 mL which went on sale in February last year, in February this year we will launch the new one Suntory Wine Café brand. In the same way, we will launch two new products: Suntory Wine Café Wine Soda (red) AND Suntory Wine Café Wine Soda (white). As we continue the concept that wine can be casually enjoyed with sparkling water, we will dismiss the term Sour and communicate complaints e Soda vere.

In the non-alcoholic beverage market, which continues to see growth alongside the diversifying needs of customers, in March we will launch our new non-alcoholic beverage canned with wine flavor Feast of non-alcoholic wines. Combining the strengths in production we have created through our casual Japanese wine and the taste-creating technologies we have accumulated at home, we have created a true aroma like sparkling wine exploding with fruit aromas, offering a unique depth through the use of wine essence and that leaves an elongated aftertaste. To coincide with the product launch, Wine Business will broadcast a TV commercial for the first time in 10 years to update the product and at the same time expand the Suntory Group’s domestic soft drink portfolio.

Casual Japanese wine

For our casual Japanese wine, in addition to continuing to strive to accurately understand the needs of our customers, we will use our power of production – namely our expertise in procurement, fermentation, blending and other areas of wine production – to offer delicious and high quality wines that match the tastes of our customers. At the center of our activities will be ours Cutches Mutenka series. While our sales target for 2027 is 4 million cases, we aim to sell 2.55 million cases in 2022, which will mark a 7% increase compared to last year.

Imported wines

To meet the growing demand for our premium wines in Japan, we will renew the packaging Domains Barons de Rothschild Saga R Bordeaux, and aim to communicate the traditions and attitude of Domains Barons de Rothschild Lafite* 8 brand.

For our standard wines, we will launch Organic sparkling wine tavernello wine from our popular Organic tavernello brand, and aim to revitalize the organic wine market through a diversified lineup of Organic tavernello products.

In addition to bringing a sense of luxury and complete satisfaction to wines consumed on a daily basis, we will be launching two types of Santa Gold from Santa from Santa Carolina series.

* 8: A group of wines from the Medoc region of Bordeaux, France, founded in 1868. Lafite owns the Chateau Lafite-Rothschild vineyard, which he often runs Class Cru ranking ranking, which represents the highest level of red wine from the Medoc region. Suntory signed a separate business deal with Lafite in 1985.