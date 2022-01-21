Evergrande debt crisis: International creditors threaten legal action over ‘dark’ restructuring process





A group of overseas company bondholders are threatening to take legal action to “darken” it. the debt restructuring process , the latest sign of trouble for the Chinese militant developer.

They said in a statement Thursday that they had to “seriously consider enforcement actions” after Evergrande failed to engage substantially with them to reorganize its operations.

“The firm’s lack of commitment and unclear decision-making to date is contrary to well-established international standards in this scale of restructuring processes,” the group wrote in its statement. Investors are represented by Kirkland & Ellis law firm and investment bank Moelis & Co.

They said the company’s conduct “tarnishes the views of offshore investors” regarding the expectation of fair treatment when investing in Chinese companies and added that they are “prepared to take all necessary actions to vigorously defend its legal rights and to protect its legitimate interests “.

Evergrande did not respond to a request for comment from CNN Business regarding the statement, but said in a Friday presentation with Hong Kong Stock Exchange that it would hire more financial and legal advisers to help “follow up” claims from creditors. The real estate developer is one of China’s largest and is still sinking under more than $ 300 billion in total liabilities, including about $ 19 billion in outstanding offshore bonds held by international asset managers and private banks on behalf of their clients. Evergrande has been trying for months to raise money to repay lenders, and company chairman Xu Jiayin has reportedly sold personal assets to support its finances. But time seemed to run out for the company last month when Fitch Ratings said Evergrande had failed on its debt a cut that the rating agency said reflected the company’s inability to pay due interest that month on two dollar-denominated bonds. There is also evidence that the Chinese government is leading Evergrande through a debt restructuring and its extensive business operations. The company set up a risk management committee last month, which consists of officials from state-owned enterprises in Guangdong, where Evergrande is based, along with an executive from a large central government-owned bad debt management firm. But international bondholders say they have been left in the dark about the company’s plans. The creditors said in their statement Thursday that they had tried to talk to Evergrande but had received “little more than vague assurances of intent, missing both in detail and in substance.” “Actions speak louder than words,” they added, adding that the “main impression” is that despite the company’s public words, Evergrande “has disregarded its offshore creditors and the legal rights of its creditors.” The group added that it recognizes Evergrande’s recent efforts to restart most of its construction projects and wants to “be part of a solution” to help “during these difficult times”. Analysts have long been concerned that a collapse from the Evergrande could pose wider risks to China’s property market, hurting homeowners and the wider financial system. Real estate and related industries account for up to 30% of the country’s GDP. Chinese policymakers have also made it clear that protecting local homeowners is a priority, as they want to ensure that apartments are handed over to clients, many of whom had already paid for the properties before they were completed. Last month, Wang Menghui, China’s Minister of Housing and Urban-Rural Development told state broadcaster that patience in providing housing projects and protecting people’s livelihoods were among the government’s main goals this year in tackling risks in the real estate sector. Evergrande has also struck deals with domestic creditors to avoid a formal default on its land bonds. Earlier this month, she obtain investor approval to delay payments on a 4.5 billion yuan ($ 707 million) bond.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/21/investing/evergrande-china-debt-bondholders-legal-action-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos