Chicago International Puppet Theater Festival returns Chicago News

Local theater scenes will soon be populated by puppets.
The Chicago International Puppet Festival returns for 10 days, and Thursday is the opening night. We spoke with Blair Thomas, the puppet master behind the scenes, who made many strings to keep this festival on the calendar.
Mark Vitali: In rehearsal, a handmade puppet from Paul Bunyan dolls shakes his ax.
And a Bigfoot doll, made of red wood, walks among the trees.
In the Fine Arts building, The Chicago Puppet Studio is a space to rehearse, teach and create.
It is also home to the Chicago International Puppet Festival.
Blair Thomas, Chicago International Puppet Festival: The puppet goes back to ritual roots in ancient cultures. Today we see it in secular form, but a doll when it appears on stage, it is very simple what it does. She fascinates us in her reliability and the dolls ’ability to breathe the doll. You realize it is not real, but you represent it as well as you can get into the doll experience.
Vitali: Due to travel restrictions, the focus of the festival this year is mainly on artists from the US
Although the lineup includes dolls by South African artist Janni Younge in an adaptation of Tony Morrisons’s novel, The Blue Eye.
This will be displayed directly at the DuSable Museum.
At the Chopin Theater, there are performances by Josh Holden, who toured Avenue Q and worked with Jim Henson’s company on Sesame Street.
And in the Wrigley building, a showcase that appears is the house of dolls living in a simulated grocery store where everything is made of plastic.
Thomas: We have a whole variety of dolls. One of the most important is called the bunraku where there is a doll, like the Pinocchio here in the chair, where people use all the arms and legs. And we have giant puppets, the Bread and Puppet Theater, a very famous company from Vermont with their competitive work.
Combining all of this was no small task.
There were a host of challenges. It was surprising. All the things you can imagine. There is an ecosystem that creates the arts and there were cracks and fractures in it everywhere we looked. But it has been exciting, and we have wonderful artists who are getting ahead and making their productions come true.
This time now, where people’s lives have been in danger, when our lifestyles have changed so radically, we are beginning to realize how much comfort we can find in the arts themselves. We turn to music; we turn to the story. And the doll is an art form that uses many different ways of expression, from storytelling to live music to sculptural forms of dolls. And being in the room with the work, is like going to the museum, and standing in front of a Monet and you have never seen it in person. It’s so different. It’s live and in front of you.
The Chicago Puppet Festival opens Thursday and lasts 10 days. Some shows are free, some with tickets. Please note that while most of the work is family friendly, the other shows are for mature audiences.
