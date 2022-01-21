US crude oil exports rise as global demand recovers





An adhesive reads crude oil on the side of a storage tank in the Permian Basin in Mentone, Loving County, Texas, USA, November 22, 2019. REUTERS / Angus Mordant / File Photo

NEW YORK, Jan 21 (Reuters) – US crude oil exports are rising amid rising demand from Asia and Europe and a recovery in US production from the lower levels of the coronavirus pandemic. Rising global demand, supply disruptions and international political tensions have raised concerns about crude supplies, pushing oil prices to seven-year highs, with some predicting that crude oil could reach as high as $ 100. per barrel. This has brought more buyers of American oil, increasing exports and reducing domestic crude oil reserves. Read more U.S. crude oil exports have risen in recent weeks and are close to 3 million barrels per day so far this month, according to Matt Smith, chief oil analyst for America at Keller. That’s slightly less than the average of 3.2 million barrels per day in crude oil exports in December, which was the strongest month since February 2020, he said. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Shipments reserved for February were headed to many countries, including China, South Korea and India, Eikon Refinit transport data showed. Those three are among the largest regular buyers of American crude oil. Global demand in Asia in 2022 is expected to grow by 4% to 37.2 million barrels per day, the International Energy Agency said on Thursday, making it the only major region ahead of the 2019 pace. “Exports are supporting the market now,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital Management in New York. “I expect the number of 3 million a day to become somewhat of a norm.” Exports have helped cut U.S. Gulf Coast crude reserves to 220.3 million barrels earlier this month, the lowest level in two years. The increase in vehicle traffic means that lighter barrels from the United States, which produce a higher volume of gasoline, are attractive to buyers. The IEA said Thursday it expects global demand for gasoline to grow to 26.3 million barrels per day – just 1% lower than 2019 consumption. Read more Supply crashes from countries like Libya, which had temporary production disruptions since December, shifted U.S. exports to countries in Europe. Read more In December, the United States shipped about 2.3 million barrels of crude oil to Italy, according to Refinitiv Eikon data, up from 1.6 million in November. “Everyone is seeing really strong demand growth figures for this year, and when you look at where supply growth is coming from, the US is a leader there,” Smith said. Crude production from major U.S. clay formations will rise to 8.54 million barrels per day in February, the highest since March 2020, according to the Energy Information Administration. From this, Permian basin production is set to reach 5.1 million bpd, also a record. Read more Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; Edited by Cynthia Osterman Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

