International
Royal Caribbean International Ship Location and Status: January Update – Cruise Industry News
While some of the Royal Caribbean International ships have been temporarily taken out of service again, 15 other cruise vessels are operating commercially for the cruise line as the year started.
Here is the location and status of the Royal Caribbean fleet as of Jan. 21, 2022:
Odyssey of the Seas Year
Built: 2021
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Odyssey of the Seas is offering weekly departures from Port Everglades to the Western and Southern Caribbean. Cruises range from six to eight nights.
Spectrum of the Seas
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Hong Kong
Cruises onboard the Spectrum of the Seas have been cancelled following an update to Hong Kongs COVID-19 prevention policies. The ship is now awaiting service resumption around Hong Kong. The vessel based in the Asian port was previously offering a program of short ocean getaways, exclusive to local residents.
Symphony of the Seas
Year Built: 2018
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Bahamas
The Symphony of the Seas is anchored off the Grand Bahama Island. After welcoming guests back in August, the Oasis-class vessel recently saw three cruises cancelled due to COVID-related circumstances. It is now set to resume service on Jan. 29.
Ovation of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Pacific Ocean
The Ovation of the Seas is in the Pacific Ocean and expected to resume service in May. At present, the vessel is sailing towards San Diego, California.
Harmony of the Seas
Year Built: 2016
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
The Harmony of the Seas is presently offering week-long Caribbean cruises. The vessel sails from Port Canaveral every Sunday, offering visits to popular ports in the region including St. Maarten and Falmouth.
Anthem of the Seas
Year Built: 2015
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: US East Coast
The Cape Liberty-based Anthem of the Seas is currently sailing a series of 11-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean. The voyages feature visits to Barbados, St. Lucia, St. Maarten and more.
Quantum of the Seas
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 4,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Singapore
The first Royal Caribbean ship to resume revenue service, the Quantum of the Seas, has been sailing in Asia since December 2020. The ships program consists of Singapore-based short cruises to nowhere, exclusive to local residents.
Allure of the Seas
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Allure of the Seas is presently offering weekly itineraries to the Eastern and Western Caribbean. The Oasis-class vessel sails from Fort Lauderdale and visits several ports like Cozumel, Nassau, St. Thomas and Roatn.
Oasis of the Seas
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 5,400 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
After initially resuming service from Cape Liberty, the Oasis of the Seas returned to Miami in late 2021. The vessel is now offering a series of week-long Western and Eastern Caribbean cruises from its Florida homeport.
Independence of the Seas
Year Built: 2008
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Florida Coast
The Independence of the Seas is currently anchored off the Florida Coast. After seeing two charter sailings and one regular short cruise cancelled due to COVID-related circumstances, the Freedom-class ship is currently expecting to welcome guests back on Jan. 29.
Liberty of the Seas
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Liberty of the Seas is presently in service, sailing every Sunday from Galveston. It offers seven-night cruises to Western Caribbean, featuring visits to Mexico and Belize.
Freedom of the Seas
Year Built: 2006
Capacity: 3,600 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Freedom of the Seas continues to offer its three- and four-night cruises to Nassau and CocoCay from Miami. In July, it became the first vessel to resume service for Royal Caribbean in the United States.
Jewel of the Seas
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Bahamas
The Jewel of the Seas is on operational pause in the Bahamas after being pulled from service for the next month due to COVID-related circumstances.
Mariner of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Bahamas
The Mariner of the Seas returned to guest operations in August and is currently offering four- and five-night cruises to the Bahamas departing from Port Canaveral.
Serenade of the Seas
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Caribbean
After several months of being back in service, the Serenade of the Seas entered another operational pause in early January. The Radiance-class ship is now set to resume service in April, after a scheduled drydock.
Navigator of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: West Coast
The Navigator of the Seas welcomed guests back in November and now offers a series of Mexican Riviera and West Coast itineraries. Sailing from Los Angeles, the vessel marked Royal Caribbeans return to California after 10 years.
Brilliance of the Seas
Year Built: 2002
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Caribbean
The Brilliance of the Seas is offering short cruises from Tampa. The vessel is currently wrapping up a five-night voyage that included stops at two Mexican ports: Cozumel and Costa Maya.
Adventure of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Galveston, Texas
The Adventure of the Seas launched service from Galveston in November after completing a drydock in Europe. It is now offering four- and five-night cruises to Mexico from the Texas port.
Radiance of the Seas
Year Built: 2001
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Limassol, Cyprus
The Radiance of the Seas is awaiting service resumption anchored off Limassol, Cyprus.
Explorer of the Seas
Year Built: 2000
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: In service
Location: Eastern Caribbean
After a 20-month operational pause, the Explorer of the Seas welcomed guests back in November. The Voyager-class ship is now offering week-long Caribbean cruises departing from San Juan, Puerto Rico.
Voyager of the Seas
Year Built: 1999
Capacity: 3,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Brest, France
The Voyager of the Seas is currently in a drydock in Brest, France. The 1999-built ship is undergoing routine maintenance and technical work before returning to service in April.
Vision of the Seas
Year Built: 1998
Capacity: 2,000 guests Status:
On operational pause
Location: Bahamas
With its service return now postponed to March, the Vision of the Seas is anchored off CocoCay, Royal Caribbeans private island in the Bahamas.
Rhapsody of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,100 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: St. Maarten
The Rhapsody of the Seas is awaiting its service resumption anchored near Philipsburg, St. Maarten.
Enchantment of the Seas
Year Built: 1997
Capacity: 2,250 guests
Status: In service
Location: US East Coast
The Enchantment of the Seas returned to service in December, offering a series of cruises from Baltimore.
Grandeur of the Seas
Year Built: 1996
Capacity: 1,950 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
The Grandeur of the Seas welcomed guests back in December, kicking off for a series of Southern Caribbean cruises. The program features Barbados as a new homeport for Royal Caribbean.
Sources
2/ https://www.cruiseindustrynews.com/cruise-news/26636-royal-caribbean-international-ship-location-and-status-january-update.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Hospitals in Half of US States Near Capacity as Omicron Continues to Scale | American News January 15, 2022
- Krafton sues Google, YouTube and Apple for alleged PUBG clones January 15, 2022
- Garbage and recyclables are piling up as omicron takes its toll on sanitation workers : Coronavirus updates : NPR January 15, 2022
- Netflix gives green light to ‘Drive to Survive’ team tennis documentary January 15, 2022
- Target fashion finds that appear to be from Zara January 15, 2022