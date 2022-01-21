What follows about Iran-Russia relations after the Raisi-Putin meeting? | Vladimir Putin news

Tehran, Iran Ahead of his departure for Moscow this week, Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope that the visit, the first by an Iranian president in almost five years, would lead to a turning point in his country’s relations with Russia.

In the Russian capital, Rais and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, backed the improvement of bilateral ties during a three-hour meeting Wednesday, in which they also discussed regional and international issues.

For their part, the Iranian oil and economy ministers who accompanied Raisi said their talks with their counterparts exceeded expectations. Without giving too many details, the ministers said agreements had been reached in the trade, energy, transport and banking sectors, and promised that the results would be felt in the foreseeable future.

After the two-day visit, analysts said Iran and Russia were on track to improve their bilateral ties across the board, but the scale and timing were complicated by a number of factors.

As in previous years, comprehensive US sanctions on Iran will certainly complicate any engagement, as long as they continue.

Meanwhile, the record figure of Iran-Russia bilateral trade that exceeded $ 3.5 billion in 2021, according to the Iranian ambassador to Moscow, is still much lower compared to the levels reached between Russia and some other regional actors.

The visit seems more ceremonial than an essential turning point in bilateral relations, Nicole Grajewski, a researcher with the International Security Program at the Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs, told Al Jazeera.

First, she said, a new and improved 20-year co-operation agreement between Iran and Russia has not yet been finalized, and Raisi handed over only the draft proposed by Iran during his trip.

That being said, Russia-Iran relations are significantly stronger today than it was the last time an Iranian president visited Russia in 2017 under [Hassan] Rouhani, Grajewski added, referring to Raisis’s predecessor, whose term ended in August 2021.

Nuclear deal

The fate of the ongoing intensive talks in Vienna, aimed at re-establishing Iran’s 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, will continue to play a major role in the future of Iran’s ties with Russia.

Russia, a signatory, has actively sought to facilitate the revival of the historic agreement that the US unilaterally abandoned in 2018 and has been a mediating force between Iran, the European signatories and the US.

“It’s very important for me to know your opinion on the JCPOA,” Putin told Rice on Wednesday, referring to the agreement with its official name, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

All sides have acknowledged that real progress has been made in recent weeks in the Austrian capital, but the resolution of unresolved political issues seems to depend on concessions from both Iran and the US.

The Iranian nuclear issue has historically affected Russia-Iran relations, but has been variable in its impact on several issues, Belfer Centers Grajewski said.

The Vienna talks are a central aspect of Russia-Iran relations today. Moscow has historically adopted a constructive stance on Iran’s nuclear program even in the low moments of US-Russia relations after Ukraine.

However, Grajewski noted that if the talks fail because Iran refuses to soften some of its demands, different aspects of the two countries’ relations could be affected.

The arms deal

For example, the two discussed the possibility of Iran purchasing advanced weapons, particularly S-400 air defense systems and Su-35 fighter jets.

Such a prospect is made possible by the lifting of a United Nations embargo on conventional arms sales to Iran in 2020 as a result of the nuclear deal, something Russia supported.

At the moment, Iran may not have the funds to pay for such a big deal as tens of billions of dollars of its money have been frozen abroad and its revenues have shrunk due to US sanctions.

Moreover, the Iranian establishment may not be eager to face possible local criticism of an arms deal when its population is under the strain of rampant inflation amid a diseased economy.

According to Samuel Ramani, an associate at the Royal Joint Service Institute, Russia may not be eager to sell arms to Iran at this time.

Russia’s general policy in the Middle East is to be friends with everyone, nobody’s allies, nobody’s enemies, so arms sales to Iran could disrupt its efforts to balance closer ties with Israel and the UAE. Arabs, in particular, as tensions have risen between these countries and Tehran now and Saudi Arabia, he told Al Jazeera.

But that does not mean Iran and Russia are not interested in boosting military co-operation, as the two held a joint tripartite naval exercise with China in an area north of the Indian Ocean on Friday.

Regional cooperation

Observers say Iran and Russia have common interests throughout the region that will be maintained or improved despite other factors, such as the Vienna talks, something that was also seen at the meeting of the two presidents.

Both Raisi and Putin praised the successful joint efforts in Syria, where both countries support President Bashar al-Assad in the country’s 10-year war. They agreed that the fight against terrorism in Syria is a common goal.

Iran and Russia have a common concern about the fate of Taliban-controlled Afghanistan following the chaotic U.S. exit in August. Both have been active in organizing talks to find solutions to a number of issues.

Along with China, Iran and Russia have consistently denounced US unilateralism. And Moscow and Beijing recently backed Tehran’s successful bid to become a full member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization.

Putin on Wednesday also voiced his support for Iran gaining a greater foothold in the Eurasian Economic Union and said both sides are working to establish a free trade zone.

Recently, Russia has been vocal in its interests to engage more and more in mediation efforts for the Persian Gulf and regional security.

On Friday, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said Russia wants to hold a conference to resolve regional issues through dialogue.

Lavrov described it as a conference that would unite Iranians and Arabs, where Iran would not be the subject of discussion, and where each side would put their concerns on the table and address issues with Yemen, Syria and Iraq as well.