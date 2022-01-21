International
Quebec ‘can not afford’ to ease public health measures, although COVID-19 hospitalizations are on the plateau, says PM
Despite growing pressure to ease restrictions on public health as the number of Quebecers hospitalized with COVID-19 begins to decline, Prime Minister Franois Legault said Thursday that it is still too early to ease restrictions imposed during this fifth wave of the pandemic.
“At the moment, we can not afford the lifting of public health measures,” he said. Doing so would pose a significant risk of once again increasing transmission and hospitalization, “which we can not do,” he said.
The prime minister said Quebec’s healthcare network remains extremely fragile, with 12,000 health workers still missing from their jobs.
The Quebec Department of Health reported Thursday more than 3,411 people in hospital with COVID-19, 14 less than Wednesday, and Legaulttold Quebecers at an afternoon news conference, the latest wave of infections seem to have reached its peak.
“The situation remains very difficult at the moment,” he said.
Earlier Thursday, Ontario announced restaurant dining rooms, gyms and bars will reopen in late Januaryin a limited number of clients. Prime Minister Doug Ford said the plan is to remove most of the remaining measures by mid-March.
Legault was flooded with questions about why Quebec is not following Ontario.
The prime minister responded that the situation in Quebec’s healthcare system is different from that faced by Ontario and that there is still “a lot of uncertainty” about COVID-19 trends in the province.
“Where will we be in two days, two weeks?” he asked.
The 22:00 clock in Quebec was lifted on Monday and the shops are again free to open on Sundays. But most other pandemic restrictions, such as closing restaurant dining rooms and banning indoor gatherings of more than one family, remain in place.
So far, no need for “Plan B”
If the province stays at its current level of admissions, Legault says it will not have to move to “Plan B”, the latest emergency plan to cut services unveiled earlier this week, as more and more hospitals of Quebec exceeded the maximum number of beds. separated for patients with COVID-19.
Quebec hospitals should continue to see pressure relief, according to forecasts by the Quebec National Institutes of Health Research.
ofNational Institute of Excellence in Health and Social Services (INESSS) said Thursday it expected about 200 new admission days by the end of January. Quebec has registered between 296 and 470 new hospitalizations for COVID-19 patients every day over the past week.
The total number of COVID-19 hospitalized patients who do not require intensive care is expected to decline slightly over the next two weeks, to about 3,000 people still well above Level 4 alarm of the Ministry of Health.
INESSSaidit expects the number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care to “stabilize” at around 300 people.
However, the institute said its forecasts “do not take into account recent changes in health measures and the effects of returning to school”.
Although the province “can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Legault said he prefers to wait for more evidence of progress before changing any rules. But some opposition parties are calling for more immediate action.
The leader of the Quebec Conservatives, Ric DuhaimesaidLegault, must realize that the measures are too restrictive and some Quebec are simply no longer following them.
The official Quebec opposition leader also called for the reopening of sports for the province’s youth, saying the government must find solutions to return to some normalcy despite the virus.
“After two years of the pandemic, we can not claim to be surprised and close,” said Dominique Anglade.
At Thursday’s press conference, Legault urged the Quebecers to be patient.
“I understand we are all tired, but lives are in danger,” he said.
Disappointed restaurant owners
Quebec restaurant owners say they are disappointed with the decision not to allow dining rooms to open.
Martin Vzina, who speaks for the Quebec restaurant association, says restaurants need a little hope as well as time to work out the logistics of a future opening date.
“I would have expected at least some of these measures [to]they have been reduced in terms of how intense they are, and there is talk of a certain date “, said Vezina.
“All chains need to know our distributors, manufacturers … in advance … so that we can order food and get it before reopening.”
In Ontario, the province has announced it will allow restaurants, bars and other grocery stores to reopen at 50 percent capacity on January 31st.
Arrival of the unvaccinated
Quebec also announced a plan to try to vaccinate more people, including those who are still reluctant.
Currently, 36 percent of Quebecers have received a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Health officials say it is too early to establish a plan to require people to take three doses in order to be allowed to enter countries requiring a vaccine passport.
For now, the government’s emphasis will be on finding ways to reach the estimated 560,000 adults who have not yet received any doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The new Minister of Health, Lionel Carmant, is being asked to devise a plan to try to convince the Quebec players to take the blow.
All Quebecer residents are required to take their booster dose now and if they have already scheduled an appointment for February, try to increase their appointment if they are able to do so.
The province is also moving forward with its plan to require buyers at large retail outlets to present a vaccination passport, despite the improved COVID-19 situation.
Health Minister Christian Dub said the government aims to crack down on the spread of fake vaccination passports by making sure they are “revoked”. The Quebec Anti-Corruption Team is investigating various schemes in connection with the alleged fraud.
“It’s criminal what happened,” Dub said. “It’s very dangerous … because they have allowed unvaccinated people to go to places that were reserved for vaccinated people.”
